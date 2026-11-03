Incumbent Democrat Ned Lamont Secures Governor’s Mansion in Connecticut

Incumbent Democrat Gov. Ned Lamont (D) won the governor’s race in Connecticut, securing his third term Tuesday night.

NBC called the race for Lamont, who first took office in 2019.

“Thank you Connecticut – I am so humbled by your trust. Tonight, we made history. Tomorrow, we get back to work,” Lamont wrote on social media following the race call.

The Democrat faced off against Republican challenger Ryan Fazio, the latter of whom made national headlines in 2021 after flipping his district’s state Senate seat — the same district President Joe Biden won by 25 points. The Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) celebrated the victory, recognizing it, at the time, as the “first flip of a state legislative seat in a special election by either party in 2021, as Republican Ryan Fazio defeated liberal Democrat Alex Gevanter in Connecticut’s state Senate District 36.”

During his announcement confirming his intention to run for a third term, Lamont claimed his job was far from done.