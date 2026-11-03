Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) warned Republican leaders on Tuesday evening just as his party was projected to retake a U.S. House majority.

In his social media post amid midterm election night, Garcia wrote simply, “LAWYER UP.”

Social media users responded to his post, one person writing, “So now the democrats are gonna waste two years on fake investigations, instead of making things better for the american people? Guess their complaints about trump wasting time and money is now full circle.”

“A great way to waste 2 years. Easier to say that you have no plan to improve the lives of Americans,” another user replied.

Just before 10:30 p.m., Breitbart News’s election livewire reported: “NBC News is projecting that Democrats have retaken a U.S. House majority, and again barring miracles in some still open U.S. Senate races they will probably take the Senate too.”

Garcia, who is the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, spoke recently about subpoenas for acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and other officials in President Donald Trump’s administration on the first day of a Democrat majority, according to Breitbart News:

The Long Beach Democrat argued his party needed new rules and a new standard to counter a president he accused of trying to rig elections. His team, he has said, is already preparing probes into “Trump family corruption” and the Epstein files. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned that a Democrat House would launch “nonstop investigations.” The targets, he said, would be the first family and the next Republican presidential nominee.

Meanwhile, President Trump has vowed to preemptively pardon administration officials if Democrats decide to target them.

“Well, that’s what Biden did. He gave everybody a pardon. I mean, you had the congressional committee, the unselect committee set up. It was a corrupt committee, they were all corrupt. He gave everybody a pardon,” the president stated.

When asked if he would do that, he said, “I would if I needed to, sure.”