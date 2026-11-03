Maryland Democrat Gov. Wes Moore Wins Reelection

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) has been predictably elected to another term over Republican candidate Dan Cox, with the Associated Press (AP) calling the race early on election night.

Moore finished dominantly despite troubling approval numbers being reported in October, with the AP projecting him as the winner just after 8:00 p.m., mere minutes after the polls closed. While the official vote count is not yet in, the newsroom called the projected win based on post-voting surveys.

Predictions never looked good for Cox in the Democrat-controlled state, where Moore beat him by more than 30 points just four years ago. A late September poll by University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) had Moore ahead 51 to 24 over Cox, with 14 percent undecided.

Moore spent Election Day touring polling locations across the state, writing on social media that the “energy” of voters in Anne Arundel County was “REAL this morning.”

Cox, who also ran unsuccessful campaigns for governor and U.S. Congress in 2022 and 2024 respectively, formerly served as a state delegate from 2019 to 2023. In the hours leading up to the votes being counted, he was joined by former Maryland Gov. Robert Ehrlich (R) in Severn, which is also in Anne Arundel.

Cox, who focused his campaign on cutting taxes and strengthening public safety, stressed that he was opposed to Question 3 on the ballot, which is an attempt from Democrats to gerrymander Maryland’s only red district.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.