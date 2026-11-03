Trump-Endorsed Mike Mazzei Wins Oklahoma Governor’s Race

Former Oklahoma state Sen. Mike Mazzei won the Oklahoma gubernatorial race on Tuesday night, NBC News projected.

The governor’s race was called a few hours after polls closed, with nearly all votes counted showing Mazzei leading his opponent, Democrat state Rep. Cyndi Munson, 52 percent to 45.9 percent.

Mazzei will fill the seat of Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who could not run again because of term limits. Mazzei previously worked under Stitt as the state’s secretary of budget.

Mazzei, who is a financial planner by trade, became the Republican nominee after beating Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond in a primary runoff. Mazzei secured President Donald Trump’s endorsement ahead of the runoff, and President Trump also visited Oklahoma to rally for him.

The gubernatorial race was largely seen as “safe” for Republicans ahead of election day.

Munson, who is the Democrat leader in the Oklahoma House, campaigned largely on affordability and health care, while Mazzei focused on tax cuts and slashing government bureaucracy.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.