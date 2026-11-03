Incumbent Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) secured another term on Tuesday night in the state’s 2026 gubernatorial election, NBC News projects.

The governor’s race was called before 11 p.m. with most of the votes counted, showing Scott leading his opponent, Democrat Amanda Janoo, 52.1 percent to 46.2 percent.

Scott’s victory means he will serve a sixth term as Vermont governor, making him the longest-serving governor in the state’s history. In Vermont, there are no term limits, and governors serve two-year terms.

Scott’s challenger, Janoo, is a Strafford native who serves as the economics and policy lead for the Wellbeing Economy Alliance and worked as a financial adviser to the governments of Scotland, Wales, Finland, and New Zealand, among others.

While Scott identifies as a Republican, he has a history of being extremely socially liberal, which seems to allow him to dance a fine line in a deep blue state that has had a Democrat-dominated state Senate and House for two decades.

Some examples include him supporting allowing non-citizens across the state to vote in local municipality elections and being pro-abortion.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.