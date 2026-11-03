Republican New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte Wins Reelection Bid

New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte (R) has successfully defended her seat from Democrat Cinde Warmington, a former member of the state’s Executive Council.

The Associated Press called the race for Ayotte at 12:42 a.m. on election night:

With 86 percent of the votes counted at just after 2:00 a.m., the outlet reported that Ayotte had 51.2 percent of the vote over Warmington’s 47.2 percent.

“Thank you, New Hampshire!” the incumbent wrote on social media. “It’s the honor of my life to serve as your Governor, and I’m ready to continue working together to keep our state safe, prosperous and free.”

Ayotte is a moderate-leaning Republican who opposes restricting abortion during the first 24 weeks of gestation and vetoed a bill that would have banned transgender-identifying men from women’s spaces earlier this year.

She also supported a ban on “sanctuary cities” in New Hampshire, saying in January that her state “will never go the way of Massachusetts and their billion-dollar illegal immigration crisis.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.