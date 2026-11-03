Republican Sen. Mike Rounds Wins Reelection in South Dakota

Republican Sen. Mike Rounds defeated fake independent candidate Brian Bengs in South Dakota’s Senate race to secure another six-year term representing the state in the U.S. Senate.

Rounds led Bengs by over 22 percentage points, earning 61 percent of the vote to his challenger’s 38 percent.

In South Dakota and other states, Democrats ran fake independent candidates because they reportedly could not get close to Republicans running under their party label. The tactic began in 2024 and spread to several other states, including South Dakota. Bengs ran as a Democrat in 2022, losing to Sen. John Thune by 33 points.

Rounds was first elected to the Senate in 2014 following two terms as the state’s governor.

He sits on several critical Senate committees, including Appropriations, Armed Services, Banking, and Indian Affairs.

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