Sen. Amy Klobuchar Wins Minnesota Governor’s Seat

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) has won the Minnesota gubernatorial election, beating Lisa Demuth, the Republican speaker of the state house.

NBC News called the race in Klobuchar’s favor at around 10:00 p.m. local time, with the outlet reporting at 11:30 p.m. that she had 56 percent of the vote over Demuth’s 42 percent, with over 93 percent of the votes counted

“Thank you, Minnesota. I’m honored to earn your trust,” wrote Klobuchar, who has been a senator for nearly 20 years. “Let’s get to work.”

Demuth, who was first elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2018, defeated the Trump-endorsed MyPillow founder Mike Lindell during the August Republican primary.

Klobuchar swept the competition in the Democratic primary, winning nearly 90 percent of the vote.

The governor-elect will replace the embattled Gov. Tim Walz (D), who ended his reelection campaign in January after facing scrutiny after massive amounts of fraud were discovered to have been occurring right under his nose.

“I can’t give a political campaign my all,” Walz said in January. “Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can’t spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences.”

“So I’ve decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work,” the controversial governor added at the time.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.