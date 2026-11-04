Democrat Aaron Ford Unseats Republican Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo

The Democrat attorney general of Nevada, Aaron Ford, has unseated incumbent Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo (R) after just one term in office.

The race was called by the Associated Press early on Wednesday morning following the Tuesday election. With 87 percent of the votes counted, Ford had 51.5 percent over Lombardo’s 44.3 percent.

Lombardo, who made a name for himself as the longtime sheriff of Clark County, congratulated the new governor-elect with a phone call:

“This morning, I called Attorney General Aaron Ford to congratulate him on his victory,” the Republican began. “Whether you cast your vote for me or Attorney General Ford, we are all Nevadans, and our shared future is far more important than the differences of any one election.”

After continuing with his unifying message, Lombardo concluded his statement by saying, “Nevada’s greatest days are still ahead. May we never give up, never give in, and never stop dreaming.”

“God bless Nevada,” he added.

In a statement to local media after the race was called, Ford’s campaign wrote that his victory “belongs to the housekeepers, nurses, teachers, rideshare drivers, electricians, and all working Nevadans who will no longer have to settle for working harder than ever yet struggling more and more to afford to live.”

On X, Ford added that “Nevadans of every background” deserve to afford their “version of the American Dream.”

“The power belongs to the people, and starting today, Nevada families come first,” he added.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.