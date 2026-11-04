Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs Secures Victory in Arizona Gubernatorial Race

Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs (D-AZ) won her reelection bid against Republican challenger Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ).

With 83 percent of the votes in, Hobbs boasted a double-digit lead, with 55.6 percent of the vote to Biggs’ 42.7 percent – a difference of fewer than 278,000 votes.

“Arizona, thank you for trusting me to serve you for four more years. Join us today to celebrate together, and to hear what comes next,” Hobbs, who has served as governor since 2023, said after her victory.

The results follow President Donald Trump rallying for Republicans in Arizona in October in an event that went viral with an appearance from undefeated boxing legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather. During the rally, Trump urged voters to support Biggs, deeming Hobbs “horrible” and “dumb.”

He contrasted her with Biggs, whom he referred to as a “true American patriot” and “common sense” person.

Throughout his campaign, Biggs focused heavily on the state of immigration enforcement in his state and how it would be drastically different under his leadership.

““[The] first thing she did, she came in and got rid of the border security task force, and then started tearing down barriers that the previous governor had put in place, so that’s where she is,” Biggs said of Hobbs during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“[She] literally opened borders to the amount that was within her control,” he added, describing Hobbs as an “open borders person.”

One way Hobbs made that clear: Last year she vetoed a bill passed by the state legislature that would have required local and state law enforcement to cooperate with federal immigration officials.

Hobbs also made waves early in her term when she swiftly signed a bill repealing an 1864 law that banned nearly all abortions.