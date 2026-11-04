New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) has won her bid for a second full term, defeating Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman in Tuesday night’s election.

The Associated Press called the race for the incumbent governor around 9:00 p.m., not long after polls closed in New York. As of 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 88 percent of the votes were counted — Hochul had 60 percent to Blakeman’s 39.8 percent.

Hochul first rose to gubernatorial office in 2021 when, as lieutenant governor, she succeeded to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office following his resignation after an investigation alleged he had sexually harassed multiple women.

She was then elected for a full four-year term in 2022, and will begin another in January.

Blakeman, the executive of Nassau County, campaigned on lowering taxes, strengthening law enforcement, and addressing the effects of mass immigration.

Hochul thanked a crowd of supporters at her victory party after the race was called in her favor:

Blakeman took to social media to also share his gratitude, writing, “THANK YOU, NEW YORK. This wasn’t the outcome we hoped for, but I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who stood with me.”

“I’m proud of what we built together, and my commitment to New York will never change,” the Republican added:

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.