Eight Transgender, Nonbinary Democrats Win Legislative Races

Eight transgender or nonbinary Democrats won legislative races Tuesday, including in Alabama, Montana, and Georgia, with seven winning statehouse seats and Delaware Rep. Sarah McBride securing another term in Congress.

Those elected were Allison Montgomery in Alabama, McBride in Delaware, Jaelynn Scott in Washington, Joanna Whaley in Michigan, Bentley Hudgins in Georgia, Zooey Zephyr in Montana, Leigh Finke in Minnesota, and Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford in Wisconsin.

In Alabama, Montgomery defeated Republican incumbent Phillip Rigsby in House District 25, becoming the state’s first openly transgender lawmaker. Montgomery received 53.2 percent of the vote to Rigsby’s 46.7 percent, according to preliminary results from the Alabama Secretary of State’s office.

In Montana, Zephyr won reelection to House District 95 in the Missoula area without an opponent, receiving 4,761 votes, or 100 percent, according to results published by Decision Desk HQ.

In Georgia, Hudgins received 27,921 votes, or 92.5 percent, defeating Republican Samantha Boston, who received 2,280 votes, or 7.5 percent, according to Spectrum News. Hudgins became the state’s first openly transgender and nonbinary legislator after winning House District 90, a heavily Democrat district near Atlanta.

Scott received 87.2 percent of the vote in Washington’s House District 37, Position 2, according to preliminary returns. Whaley defeated Republican Ron Kokinda in Michigan’s House District 2 with 62.5 percent to his 37.5 percent. Both became their states’ first openly transgender women elected to the legislature.

Finke received 85.3 percent to Republican Mark Born’s 14.5 percent to retain Minnesota House District 66A. In Wisconsin, Martinez-Rutherford defeated Republican Nina Chat with 92.5 percent to Chat’s 7.5 percent for an open Assembly seat. McBride, the first openly transgender member of Congress, won a second term representing Delaware with 64.3 percent, compared with Republican Joseph Arminio’s 35.7 percent.

The victories came amid continuing disputes over gender identity policies, parental rights, and schools.

In a post on X, Manhattan Institute senior fellow Leor Sapir argued that the transgender debate encompasses broader disagreements over institutional authority and individual freedoms.

A Pew Research Center analysis published in August found that 73 percent of Americans were uncomfortable with transgender athletes competing on teams that do not match their sex at birth, including 69 percent of women. That view crossed party lines, with 91 percent of Republicans and 55 percent of Democrats expressing discomfort in the November 2025 survey.

A separate Pew survey, conducted in February 2025, found that 66 percent supported requiring transgender athletes to compete according to their sex at birth, up eight percentage points from 2022. Another 49 percent supported requiring public bathroom use according to birth sex, compared with 26 percent opposed.

On schools, 47 percent supported prohibiting public elementary schools from teaching about gender identity, while 34 percent opposed it. The same survey found that 56 percent supported protections against discrimination for transgender people in employment, housing, and public spaces.