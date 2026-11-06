“Democrats have signaled privately and publicly that one major focus will be holding the business dealings of corporate America to account, in what some see as a generational reckoning for a cohort of firms with close ties to the Trump administration,” the article said.

One lawyer told the Post that Democrats were going to be much more aggressive this time around.

The outlet also cited Jamie Bair, who leads the congressional investigations practice at the law firm Crowell and Moring:

Bair said investigating corporations will be the best way to hold the Trump administration to account. It is likely investigators will issue congressional letters to the Trump administration and not get answers, he said. But corporations are likely to get more detailed letters of inquiry, and they are more apt to respond, and thereby more likely to divulge information about their dealings with U.S. officials, he said. “That is the playbook you’re going to see,” Bair added.

Indeed, Democrats have been threatening to investigate Republican leaders, look into President Donald Trump’s presidential library, and have taunted Trump officials with promises of congressional investigations, according to Breitbart News.

Prior to the midterm elections, Trump vowed to preemptively pardon his administration’s staffers if Democrats came after them, stating, “Well, that’s what Biden did. He gave everybody a pardon. I mean, you had the congressional committee, the unselect committee set up. It was a corrupt committee, they were all corrupt. He gave everybody a pardon.”

It is important to note that as Democrats threaten Republicans, questions have long swirled around former President Joe Biden’s (D) family and their business dealings.

As Breitbart News reported in 2022:

The Biden family scored $31 million from five deals in China, all with individuals with direct ties to the Chinese spy apparatus, according to a bombshell new book. Multiple financiers with direct ties to Chinese intelligence partnered with Hunter Biden during and after his father’s time as Vice President — including the former head of the Ministry of State Security and the head of foreign intelligence recruitment — and some of those relationships remain intact, according to Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, by Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer. Schweizer explains that Beijing saw a financial relationship with the Bidens as an opening for “elite capture,” which allowed Hunter Biden to secure meetings and score major deals with people in the highest levels of Chinese financial institutions and the Chinese Communist Party — and in return they would be able to leverage the Bidens’ power for their interests.

Read more about the deeply troubling issues surrounding the former president and his family here, here, here, and here.