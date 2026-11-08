Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said he and his fellow leftists plan to target former members of President Donald Trump’s administration partly because he is gay and “pettiness is a thing.”

Garcia made his comments during the recent Crooked Con event in Washington, DC, where he was on the list of speakers that included Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

“Just because you’re Kimberly Guilfoyle, or you’re Kristi Noem, or you’re Pam Bondi, and you’re no longer in office that doesn’t mean that we’re still not interested in accountability for all of your crimes and grift. We’re not going to forget. Like, we can’t forget about these folks that are causing harm, like, you know, I think it’s like, maybe it’s because I’m gay, but like, you know, like pettiness is a thing,” Garcia, who is the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said.

The crowd responded with cheers and applause.

“Like, I am mad, you know… this is a moment in history where all the young people, in our families, in our classrooms, they have to know that what’s happening now is wrong. To just move on does a disservice to the future of our country,” he added:

Garcia, in that particular clip, did not name specific crimes Trump administration officials allegedly committed, and his comments came after the Democrats took over the U.S. House and Senate during the midterm elections on Tuesday.

Prior to their sweep, Garcia talked about subpoenas for acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and other Trump administration officials, and later warned Republican leaders to “Lawyer up” once the outcome of the election was clear.

President Donald Trump addressed the threats from members of the Democrat Party in a social media post Saturday, writing “The Democrats are going around threatening a lot of people, including the Attorney General of the United States, and others, with Impeachment and many other forms of punishment, even though they admit they have no reason to do so, and there have been no impeachable acts committed, or even thought of, by the victims of this illegal process.”

“This is extortion at the highest level, and they should be held accountable for this. Also, they’re threatening our Donors, some of the most respected people anywhere in the World, with imprisonment, and many other levels of punishment, just because they happen to be Republicans, or Republican supporters. This is Weaponization and Lawfare at another level,” the president stated.

“The Senator from Michigan, Elissa Slotkin, is saying that she is going to go after all young people that believe in Republican Values, and that give even the slightest inclination to be a Republican. The imprisonment should be against these EXTORTIONISTS, and Republicans should get smart, fast! Threatening letters have been sent to many people, all innocent, from Democrat Political Leaders. By copy of this statement, I am ordering the Department of Justice to look into this criminal act, immediately! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he concluded.