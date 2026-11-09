Left-wing Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, the presumed incoming Speaker of the House in 2027, implied Monday that he will not work with White House chief of staff Stephen Miller. Jeffries told media, “Stephen Miller is a stone-cold racist … I’ve got zero interest in working with that kind of individual.”

Jeffries’ caustic remarks came after he said on ABC’s This Week, “There’s not going to be any opportunity, certainly, to work with Stephen Miller and what he represents.”

Last week Jeffries called Miller “a dangerous xenophobe” and a “reckless extremist who has American blood on his hands,” in what may have been an attempt to incite violence against Miller and his family for serving in the Trump administration. Shortly after Jeffries’ comments, President Trump named Miller his new chief of staff.

In his press conference Monday, Jeffries boasted, “The era of MAGA extremism is coming to a crashing end,” while not detailing a single policy item designed to follow through on Democrats’ promises of affordability.

The first test for Jeffries will be attaining the speaker’s gavel. In New York City this past weekend, protesters marched in opposition to the leadership bid of their own city’s representative.

“Protesters marched across 42nd Street and Broadway carrying signs reading ‘No Schumer, No Jeffries,’ explicitly targeting Democrat Senate leader Chuck Schumer (NY) and Democrat House leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY),” Breitbart News reported on Sunday. “Other signs bobbing through the crowd carried messages such as ‘People over billionaires’ and ‘We didn’t vote for status quo, let’s “chuck” Schumer + Jeffries.’

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.