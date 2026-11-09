Republicans Focusing on Election Integrity in Uncalled NC House Races

Republicans are engaged in statewide election integrity efforts for several uncalled North Carolina congressional races. More than 36,000 provisional ballots will be reviewed by election officials this week before Friday’s county canvass of final results, according to the State Board of Elections.

After Election Day, each county board meets to decide whether to approve, partially approve, or disapprove the provisional ballots, a process underway this week.

North Carolina’s election integrity effort is one of the longest-tenured in the country, with hundreds of volunteer attorneys and observers, a state director, and staff focused on the races.

Four of the contests in Republican-held seats are uncalled: NC-03, NC-05, NC-07, and NC-10. The seats are currently held by Republicans Greg Murphy, House Rules Chair Virginia Foxx, David Rouzer, and Pat Harrigan.

The RNC’s team, along with the North Carolina Republican Party, say they’re tracking outstanding ballots and scrutinizing the process to make sure election laws are followed at every step.

Last Tuesday’s surprising result in many of the races left the state with a number of accidental winners, including Democrat Richard Ojeda, who defeated NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson. Ojeda had previously said he would be “happy to go to jail” for beating up Stephen Miller. Another, Lakesha Womack, also a Democrat, will face a judge on Tuesday for a felony warrant for not returning a rental vehicle.

The most important race for state Republicans, though, is in state Senate District 24. There, just a couple hundred ballots separate Democrats from unified government.

State Sen. Danny Britt (R) leads Catina Hamm (D) as provisionals are counted this week. If Britt holds on, Republicans will hold control of the state Senate by a single vote. Should Hamm overtake him the chamber would be split 25-25 and Lt. Gov. Rachel Hunt, a Democrat, would be the tie-breaking vote.

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