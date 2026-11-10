Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has not conceded her reelection bid in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District as Democratic challenger Eileen Laubacher maintains a narrow lead, with thousands of ballots potentially remaining uncounted and the Associated Press (AP) yet to call the race.

According to AP’s election results, updated Monday at 8:14 p.m., Laubacher received 186,199 votes, or 48.8 percent, compared to Boebert’s 182,847 votes, or 47.9 percent. Libertarian candidate Douglas Mangeris received 12,615 votes, or 3.3 percent.

Laubacher leads the incumbent Republican by 3,352 votes, or approximately 0.9 percentage points, with the AP estimating that 98 percent of votes have been counted.

The three candidates have received a combined 381,661 votes. Based on the AP’s estimate that 98 percent of votes have been counted, approximately 7,789 votes could remain outstanding, although the exact number cannot be determined from the estimate alone.

In a video posted Monday, Boebert criticized CNN and Democrats for prematurely declaring victory in the race, emphasizing that additional ballots remain to be counted.

“I saw that CNN and the Democrats want to call my race and prematurely declare victory. So just a quick reminder that counties still have until November 13th under Colorado law to finish counting and curing every eligible ballot. There are thousands that still need curing, plus military and overseas votes,” Boebert said.

“Declaring victory now is like icing a cake before it comes out of the oven,” she continued.

Boebert also expressed appreciation for her supporters and campaign volunteers as the counting continues.

“While I have you here, I also want to say that I am so grateful to every Coloradan who voted, to my tenacious team who continues to serve, and to every volunteer still making calls and knocking doors. Regardless of the final outcome, we will move forward to future victories together,” she said.

“We’ll make sure that every eligible vote is counted and every single voice is heard before we take any next steps. Talk to you soon.”

Boebert accompanied the video with the caption: “Election week isn’t finished! Let’s finish counting every vote and hearing every voice before declaring anything.”

The unresolved election prompted questions Tuesday about Boebert’s participation in House Republican leadership elections. Capitol Hill reporter Juliegrace Brufke reported Tuesday morning that a source told her that Boebert was “turned away” from a meeting.

Axios congressional reporter Kate Santaliz subsequently reported that Boebert still intended to participate in the leadership elections.

“Boebert will be back for the 1:30pm leadership vote, I’m told,” Santaliz wrote. “CNN and others have called her race, but AP has yet to do so. Boebert plans to vote in the leadership elections.”

Boebert later told Brufke, “Conference said they messed up and should have never said my race had been called.”

Punchbowl News reporter Jake Sherman wrote on X: “Rep. LAUREN BOEBERT (R-Colo.) was told that she could not vote in the House Republican leadership elections. That judgement was overturned. She can now vote in the contests today.”

Boebert disputed Sherman’s account saying, “The ‘judgement’ was false, not overturned. I was always planning to vote at 1:30pm. I didn’t want to sit in a room and be lied to by people pretending they can lead. This election proved America HATES the normal run of show here in DC.”