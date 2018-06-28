Rouhani: Iran Will ‘Bring America to Its Knees’

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, apparently triggered by the pending reimposition of American sanctions on Iran next month and ongoing protests over the nation’s depleted economy, went on a tirade against the United States on Wednesday where he said the regime would “bring America to its knees” and suggested that half of America’s population is “ashamed of their government.”

Speaking in an address on state television in Iran, Rouhani said Iranians must stand together to withstand pressure from the United States and “bring America to its knees,” according to Reuters. He reportedly added, “We will take problems. We will take pressure. But we will not sacrifice our independence.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement on Wednesday in support of Iranian protesters.

Thousands of Iranians took the streets of Tehran’s Grand Bazaar for ongoing protests, which began Sunday, in response to the rial hitting a record low of 90,000 to one U.S. dollar. Protesters chanted, “We don’t want the dollar to be at 100,000 rials” and “Strike!” during the uprising, forcing bazaar merchants to close their shops for several days.

Iran’s state-run and semi-official ISNA news agency reported that Parliamentary (Majles) speaker Ali Larijani blamed the Rouhani administration for falling short of confronting Iran’s deepening economic woes.

Rouhani continues to blame the United States for trying to damage Iran by creating “an economic war.”

Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration. The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

Rouhani on Wednesday also blamed Israel, which he referred to as “Zionists” and the “American radicals” who were against the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal’s current tentative status following America’s withdrawal from it in May.

“Tolerating JCPOA successes was hard for Zionists, American radicals and enemies of the Iranian nation in the region,” Rouhani reportedly said.

On Thursday, Rouhani reportedly also took aim at President Donald Trump over America’s policies against illegal immigration while addressing a meeting following the launch of the second phase of Iran’s Persian Gulf Star Refinery in Bandar Abbas. “Before us is a person who separates a mother from her child, is against Islam and Muslims, and boasts about a wall on the US-Mexican border,” Rouhani declared.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned Trump this month as well, saying President Trump’s “evil” immigration policy proves the West has no “family values.”

According to Tasnim, Rouhani added, “Today, half of Americans feel ashamed of their government and if we poll them, we will find out that they are dissatisfied with their government and the White House.”

Trump has boasted in the past of having higher approval ratings than predecessor Barack Obama.

While the Fake News loves to talk about my so-called low approval rating, @foxandfriends just showed that my rating on Dec. 28, 2017, was approximately the same as President Obama on Dec. 28, 2009, which was 47%…and this despite massive negative Trump coverage & Russia hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

Trump has spoken words of encouragement and support directly to the Iranian people through Twitter – a tool he has also used to bypass the often biased media to appeal to Americans.

Such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government. You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

On Thursday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a similar statement of support for Iran’s population, of which over 40 percent are struggling with unemployment and providing basic necessities, like food, for their families.

“The Iranian government is squandering its citizens’ resources, whether its adventurism in Syria, its support for Hizbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, or its ambitions for wastefully expanding its nuclear program, it will only add to the suffering of the people of Iran,” Pompeo said. “As I have said before, it should surprise no one that protests continue in Iran. The Iranian people are demanding their leaders share the country’s wealth and respond to their legitimate needs.”

Pompeo said the United States will continue to “condemn the government’s same futile tactics of suppression, imprisonment of protestors, and the denial of Iranians’ frustrations. The people of Iran are tired of the corruption, injustice, and incompetence from their leaders. The world hears their voice.”

