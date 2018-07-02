Latin America’s Radical Leftists Congratulate Mexico’s AMLO on Election Victory

Leftist presidents around the world congratulated Mexico’s president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) on his election victory on Sunday, as the country’s relationship with its traditional allies takes a new turn.

On Monday, AMLO declared victory with an estimated 53 percent of the vote. As noted by Breitbart Texas, the election was historic in nature due to its strong anti-establishment sentiment, especially on issues such as corruption, drug violence, and social inequality.

Soon after his victory, President Donald Trump, whose policy of building a wall on the U.S. Mexico border AMLO strongly criticized, tweeted a congratulatory message to say that he looked forward to working with him on policies that will benefit both countries.

Congratulations to Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on becoming the next President of Mexico. I look very much forward to working with him. There is much to be done that will benefit both the United States and Mexico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2018

Much of AMLO’s most vociferous praise came from Latin America’s most radical leftist leaders.

In an official release, Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro said that AMLO would provide “strength and independence” while “guaranteeing the social rights” of all Mexicans.

“Venezuela aspires to build together with the new Mexican government, solid bilateral relations, based on integral cooperation, non-interference in internal affairs and respect for the self-determination of our Peoples,” the press release read.

“I congratulate the Mexican people and their elected president@lopezabrador. Let the broad avenues of sovereignty and friendship of our peoples be opened,” he wrote on Twitter. “Truth wins over lies and the hope of the #GreatFatherland is renewed.”

Felicito al hermano pueblo mexicano y a su presidente electo, @lopezobrador_. Que se abran las anchas alamedas de soberanía y amistad de nuestros pueblos. Con él triunfa la verdad por encima de la mentira y se renueva la esperanza de la Patria Grande. — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) July 2, 2018

Bolivian leader Evo Morales also praised AMLO on his “overwhelming victory” and used it as another battle cry against alleged Yankee imperialism.

“Our warmest congratulations to Brother elect President @lopezobrador_, for his overwhelming victory in the #MexicoElections. We are sure that your government will write a new page in the history of Latin American dignity and sovereignty.#MexicoDecide #VotaMexico.”

Nuestra más calurosa felicitación al Hno. Presidente electo @lopezobrador_, por su contundente victoria en las elecciones de #México🇲🇽. Estamos seguros que su gobierno escribirá una nueva página en la historia de dignidad y soberanía latinoamericana. #AndrésManuelPresidente pic.twitter.com/Gg11vsPWJG — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) July 2, 2018

Cuban ceremonial figurehead, “President” Miguel Diaz-Canel – who remains outranked by Communist Party leader Raúl Castro, sent AMLO a personal message on his “historic victory.”

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno, seen as one of the moderates among Latin America’s remaining leftist leaders, congratulated AMLO and the “Aztec brother people.”

“Congratulations to Andrés Manuel @LopezObrador new president of Mexico,” he wrote on Twitter. “My best auguries for the Aztec brother people. We will continue to strengthen ties and unite hopes.”

Felicitaciones a Andrés Manuel @LopezObrador_ nuevo presidente de México.

Mis mejores augurios para el hermano pueblo azteca. Seguiremos estrechando lazos y aunando esperanzas. — Lenín Moreno (@Lenin) July 2, 2018

Recently elected Costa Rican leader Carlos Alvarado also pledged to “continue strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and cooperation that unite both nations.”

En nombre del pueblo costarricense le extiendo un abrazo fraterno al presidente electo de México @lopezobrador_.

Estamos seguros que a lo largo de su Administración continuaremos afianzando los lazos de hermandad y cooperación que unen a ambas naciones. — Carlos Alvarado Q. (@CarlosAlvQ) July 2, 2018

Other radical leftist figures, including British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and the French communist leader Jean Luc-Melenchon, also posted congratulatory messages, with Corbyn describing it as a “new beginning for Mexico” and Melenchon praising Mexico’s “people’s revolution.”

Today brings a new beginning for México. Congratulations @lopezobrador_. His election as President with more than 50% of the vote offers the poor and marginalised a genuine voice for the first time in Mexico's modern history. I'm sure #AMLO will be a president for all Mexicans. pic.twitter.com/UE7oCDy4pP — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 2, 2018

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.