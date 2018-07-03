Report: Islamic State Leader Al-Baghdadi’s Son Killed in Syria

Hudayfah al-Badri, identified as a son of Islamic State (ISIS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed in Syria, according to a news outlet claiming to speak on behalf of the terrorist group.

ISIS announced al-Badri’s son’s death via statement, saying he died fighting “against the Nusayriyyah [Alawite Shiites] and the Russians.” Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad is of the Alawite sect, likely making this use of the term a reference to his loyalists.

#ISIS says its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s son, Huzeifa al-Badri, was killed fighting #Syria & #Russia troops in rural #Homs. He looks very young. pic.twitter.com/XEpPM5nj35 — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) July 3, 2018

The statement, which has also surfaced as a graphic online, appears to depict someone identified as al-Badri carrying a firearm and describing him as a martyr. It reads:

HUDHAYFAH AL-BARDI (MAY ALLAH ACCEPT HIM) THE SON OF THE KHALIFAH (MAY ALLAH SAFEGUARD HIM) HE WAS KILLED IN AN INGHIMASI OPERATION AGAINST THE NUSAYRIYYAH AND THE RUSSIANS AT THE THERMAL POWER STATION IN IN HIMS WILAYAH.

The Long War Journal describes inghimasis as “well-trained guerrilla fighters who are prepared to die in battle” but try to fight and kill as many people as possible with weapons before conducting a suicide bombing or attack.

“Hims Wilayah” appears to be a reference to Homs province, Syria, according to Long War Journal: “The Islamic State has repeatedly clashed with Syrian and Russian forces in Homs province and elsewhere. The two sides have fought for control of the ancient city of Palmyra (which has changed hands multiple times), natural gas fields, and military bases. The Islamic State also claims to have downed a Russian helicopter near Palmyra.”

