Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies across that country have enhanced security measures and employed contingency plans to ensure the safety of Fourth of July revelers, even though the FBI has reportedly said there are no specific, credible threats facing the United States at this time.

In an email statement, Lesley Fulop, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), told Breitbart News:

DHS works diligently with our federal, state and local partners to identify and mitigate any threats to the homeland throughout the entire year. However, DHS treats high-profile events that attract a large number of visitors, such as ‪July 4th festivities, as potentially vulnerable targets and with a higher level of sensitivity and attention.

“The men and women of DHS will be working closely with local law enforcement entities across the country to secure a number of high profile events and ensure the safety and security of all those joining in the July 4th celebrations,” she added. “As always, DHS encourages vigilance by the public to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.”

Echoing other law enforcement entities, the FBI maintains “there are no credible threats at this time,” 7 News Boston WHDH reports.

The arrest of an al-Qaeda-linked man in Ohio who was planning to carry out terrorist attacks during the birth of America celebrations in Philadelphia has enhanced the level of alert across America.

Unlike previous years, when terrorist organizations like the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL) and al-Qaeda urged attacks around July 4, jihadists have been mostly quiet this year.

However, anarchist extremists from the alt-left Antifa organization — who have expressed their utter disdain towards the birth of the United States celebrations on July 4 — have been violently agitating the social order in the days leading up to the Independence Day celebrations.

Although there are no specific, credible threats facing the United States at this time, the most recent National Terrorism Advisory System from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which the department confirmed remains in effect, urges Americans to remain vigilant, noting that foreign terrorist organizations are still a menace able to inspire, enable, and direct individuals inside the U.S. to carry out terror attacks.

Authorities in some of the most prominent destination for Fourth of July are employing contingency measures to keep Americans safe from any and all terrorists.

Law enforcement in the nation’s capital, one of the top destination for visitors during Fourth of July, is preparing for all attacks, the local Fox 5 news reports, adding:

As hundreds of thousands of people prepare to descend on the National Mall for Independence Day celebrations, the city is not taking any chances. With packed crowds, keeping all of the tourists and spectators safe is no easy feat, especially in an ever-changing security landscape. DC police chief Peter Newsham says his department is being proactive — addressing threats both large and small. Officials say they’re preparing for a wide variety of potential attacks. In DC, visitors should expect increased DC and U.S. Park Police presence to address any and all threats they may encounter, putting both uniformed and plain-clothes officers patrolling the crowds.

There’s a robust security footprint in addition to personnel, which includes 18,000 feet of fencing and multiple security checkpoints.

Acknowledging that it is working with federal authorities, the New York Police Department announced on Monday:

The NYPD has instituted a comprehensive security plan in preparation for Fourth of July celebrations. Although there is no specific credible terror threat, all precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of the millions of anticipated spectators. More than 6,000 uniformed and plainclothes officers will be deployed to viewing areas along the East River waterfront in Brooklyn and Manhattan for the Macy’s Fireworks show. Over 100 blocker cars and sand trucks will also be positioned in and around the viewing areas. Counterterrorism and K9 officers will be deployed throughout the city.

Boston is also boosting security in anticipation of Fourth of July, 7 News Boston WHDH notes, adding, “With hundreds of thousands of people expected to line the banks of the Charles River to ring in the Fourth of July, Boston officials plan to step up security. Boston police will be out in full force with both uniformed and plain-clothes officers on hand.”

In Florida, ABC 7 WWSB reports that law enforcement is vigilante in response to the thwarted July 4 attack in Ohio, noting:

Security is on the minds of Suncoast [Sarasota] residents who are getting ready to celebrate the nation’s birthday. This comes after a Cleveland man was arrested after FBI agents say he was planning a terror attack on the city…Law enforcement has been preparing for months and planning how to best protect crowds at each eventThe department plans on having every officer out patrolling for the holiday.

On the West Coast, San Diego is taking additional security measures to make sure the biggest Fourth of July fireworks show on that side of the Mississippi is safe.

“Security at the Big Bay Boom, the biggest Fourth of July fireworks show on the West Coast, is the culmination of a year’s worth of planning. The event is also the biggest day of the year for the San Diego Harbor Police. Many of their tactics are withheld from the public for security purposes,” NBC 7 San Diego reports.

“We do have additional security measures in place. Many you will not see. You will not know about,” Capt. John Forsythe of the San Diego Harbor Police declared.