Kim Jong-Un Fails to Respond to Pompeo Proposals at Pyongyang Meeting

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has not yet received any response to three major proposals he made to North Korea during his visit to Pyongyang this month, a South Korean lawmaker claimed Thursday.

“North Korea gave no response,” Rep. Roh Hoe-chan, a South Korean lawmaker and the floor leader of the minor opposition Justice Party, reportedly told Korean reporters in Washington, DC, on Thursday, according to Korean news agency Yonhap.

Pompeo had reportedly proposed that the U.S. and the communist regime in Pyongyang discuss a full declaration of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal, a timeline for dismantling the nuclear program, and an unfulfilled promise made by Kim at the summit.

According to Yonhap News, “The unfulfilled promise referred to by Roh was likely what Trump has said was a commitment made by Kim during the summit to destroy a missile engine testing site in the North.”

“I am guessing North Korea responded that they should first take a confidence-building step together, for example by declaring an end to the (1950-53 Korean) war,” Roh reportedly said.

In May, prior to the historic summit in Singapore, Pompeo told North Korean officials that the United States would help the communist country with its economy if it would dismantle its illegal nuclear weapons program.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is reportedly set to visit Pyongyang in late August for another meeting with North Korea’s President Kim.

Their first summit, the first between leaders of their respective nations in history, was held on April 27.

“The meeting was held to prepare for a visit by [Moon] to Pyongyang in the autumn as he had promised at the summit,” a government official said, according to Chosunilbo. “It’s possible that he will visit Pyongyang in late August.”

This month, Pompeo said his talks with the North were “productive” but had previously noted that getting North Korea to dismantle its nuclear and missiles programs “is a decades-long challenge.”

While speaking with troops on a surprise visit to Afghanistan, Pompeo said, “Look, this is a decades-long challenge, getting the North Koreans to make a fundamental strategic decision, which is that the nuclear weapons that they possess today frankly present a threat to them and not security.”

President Trump has also stated, in recent days, that swift denuclearization is not a priority, saying recently that there is “no rush” and “no time limit.”

On Tuesday, he said, “Discussions are ongoing and they’re going very, very well. We have no time limit. We have no speed limit.”

