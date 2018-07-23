‘We Want Water’: Renewed Water Protests Sweep Iran

Renewed water protests continued in Iran on Sunday ahead of United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on Sunday, with calls for authorities to address the water issues and chants to replace the current government.

“Either the governor steps in, or we are going to raise hell!” one protester shouted, according to Radio Farda.

“On Sunday morning, July 22, several residents of Borazjan held rallies in the city center to protest the shortage of water,” the provincial representative to the Supreme Council of Provinces, and “security forces stepped in to disperse the demonstrators,” the publication noted.

The protesters reportedly also stared ablaze at the city’s point of entry.

The #IslamicRegimeMustGo hashtag also gained traction over Twitter:

For a future without violence and hate#IslamicRegimeMustGo — arashsobhani (@arash_sobhani) July 22, 2018

Here's the report of Iranian dissidents' campaign #IslamicRegimeMustGo by the @Algemeiner's @BenCohenOpinion: Iran Dissidents Greet Pompeo Speech With Renewed Calls for Overthrow of Tehran Regimehttps://t.co/eMrjY53MXb — Kaveh Taheri 🕊 (@TaheriKaveh) July 23, 2018

The ongoing water protests are over the Iranian regime’s inability to solve issues resulting from the mismanagement of water resources.

On Sunday, the Iranian regime reportedly cut the water off from the civilian population living in Borzajan. The water protests also affected Iran’s oil-rich Khuzestan province and the port city of Khorramshahr, which is home to Iran’s Arab minority Ahwazi population.

“Hundreds of protest gatherings are serious indications that there is something wrong in Khuzestan,” Iranian MP Ali Sari, from Ahvaz, reportedly told the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) last month.

The New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) reported that “a civilian who was shot dead by the state security forces during the recent demonstration in Borazjan (Bushehr province in southern Iran) against the city’s water crisis, was identified as Iman Ahmadi.”

Last month, at least 129 people were arrested during protests at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar and outside the country’s Parliament.

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.