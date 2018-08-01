‘Have Shame, Khamenei’: Hundreds of Iranians Protest Currency Slump in Isfahan

Hundreds of Iranians in Iran’s central city Isfahan joined a street protest on Tuesday to denounce the Islamic Republic’s handling of the nation’s economic problems, compacted by their currency reaching a second record low to surpassing 100,000 rials per one U.S. dollar.

Isfahan is Iran’s third-largest city.

“No Gaza, not Lebanon, my life is for Iran,” was among the slogans that were chanted at the riots in Isfahan. Other chants reportedly included, “death to the dictator” and “Reza Shah, may your soul be happy,” in reference to the grandfather of Iran’s Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who is currently living in exile outside of Iran.

They also reportedly chanted, “Death to the dictator,” referring to the Supreme Leader Seyed Ali Khamenei. According to Radio Farda, the protesters also chanted, “Have shame, Khamenei, and leave the country alone.”

These same slogans have been chanted for several months now as new protests continue to pop up every few weeks.

In June, thousands of Iranians took to Tehran’s historic Grand Bazaar, forcing its shutdown in protest over the government’s decision to spend money on Iran’s adventurism abroad instead of helping fuel its troubled economy at home, chanting “Death to Palestine.”

Over 40 percent of Iran’s population is unemployed.

On Sunday, the Iranian rial plunged to 111,500 against one U.S. dollar. In six days, the United States will reimpose economic sanctions on Iran.

VOA Persian showed video on Tuesday or Iranians marching and chanting against the Iranian government in Isfahan’s New Shapur district.

♦️ ویدئو کوتاه | شعار «نه غزه، نه لبنان، جانم فدای ایران» در #تظاهرات #اصفهان

مردم منطقه «شاپور جدید» در اصفهان در اعتراض به گرانی و قطع برق علیه حکومت #ایران تظاهرات کردند. pic.twitter.com/ktzTXy0pmD — VOA Farsi (@VOAIran) July 31, 2018

The DW showed video of Iranian merchants and unemployed people setting tires on fire on Imam Khomeini Highway in Tehran to protest against high inflation, unemployment, and oppression.

وضعیت اتوبان "امام خمینی" در روزی که اصفهان ملتهب بود تظاهرات منتشر شده در شبکه‌های اجتماعی نشان می‌دهد، معترضان در اصفهان با آتش زدن لاستیک‌ها، اتوبان "امام خمینی" در این شهر را بسته‌اند. pic.twitter.com/C5JuKTSUqO — DW فارسی (@dw_persian) August 1, 2018

Rioters were reportedly also protesting against the ongoing electricity outages and water shortages that have plagued the region during one of the country’s hottest summer seasons.

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.