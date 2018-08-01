Iran’s Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi warned on Tuesday that the nation’s Armed Forces are prepared to combat any threat from the United States.

“The enemy is unaware of our moral and combat capabilities and preparedness and of the rapport and unity among the Armed Forces and people, and if it (enemy) knew about our defense power, it would never speak to Iran with the language of threat,” General Mousavi said while addressing a crowd at at military academy event in Iran’s capital city, Tehran.

According to Tasnim News, Mousavi added a recommendation that American think tank experts – likely referring to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), Heritage Foundation, the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), and the Manhattan Institute – review the “unforgettable lessons” from the successive blows they have received from the Islamic Republic instead of hatching plots against Iran.

Last week, the chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri warned that the United States “should not play with [the] lion’s tail otherwise they will be given a strong, unimaginable, and regretting response at a very vast extent in the region and the world.”

Also last week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned Trump that “war with Iran is the mother of all wars” and cautioned, “Mr. Trump! Do not play with the lion’s tail, (because) you’ll regret it. You are unable to provoke the Iranian nation against Iran’s security and interests.”

In response to Rouhani’s threat, President Donald Trump tweeted, “Never, ever threaten the United States again or you will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before.”

On Tuesday, Hamid Aboutalebi, a senior adviser to Iranian President Rouhani, sent a tweet urging President Trump to return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“Respect for the great nation of Iran, reduction in hostilities, and the U.S.’s returning to the JCPOA will pave the current rocky path (to easing tensions),” Aboutalebi reportedly tweeted.

Several hours later, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief, Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, called Trump an “amateur politician” and declared that “Iranians never allow their authorities to negotiate with the Great Satan,” referring to the United States.

This statement arrived after President Trump made a second offer to meet with Rouhani without preconditions, “whenever they want,” to “Make a real deal.”

“I would certainly meet with Iran if they wanted to meet,” Trump said Monday, during a joint news conference at the White House after his meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. “I do believe that they will probably end up wanting to meet. I’m ready to meet whenever they want to. No preconditions. They want to meet, I’ll meet, whenever they want.”

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News.