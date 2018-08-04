Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro appeared to be the subject of an assassination attempt while he delivered a military speech in the capital of Caracas.

During a live television broadcast, Maduro interrupted his speech due to a nearby explosion. Soldiers at the military parade were then seen running away from an unconfirmed occurrence before the transmission was cut.

According to various unconfirmed reports, Maduro was the subject of an assassination attempt by a drone loaded with C4 but was not harmed. He was taken away by his security teams. It is unclear whether there were any casualties in the incident.

In a live television statement, government minister Jorge Rodriguez confirmed that seven military personnel were injured in an attack Maduro.

Still no clarity on what caused the explosion moments ago during a live televised event with Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro. Some sources say a drone of some sort was involved, others say an accidental gas explosion in a nearby apartment. Maduro is safe, per govt sources. https://t.co/pmkB3Vni06 — Eva Golinger (@evagolinger) August 4, 2018

There are reports of an irregular situation on Bolivar Avenue in Caracas during a Maduro act with the GNB. VTV cut the official broadcast of emergency. https://t.co/HfAYOezfJr pic.twitter.com/ps2SGHB3up — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) August 4, 2018

BREAKING UPDATE: No official confirmation, but local reports suggest assassination attempt on #Maduro using drone with explosives https://t.co/zNZZbngk7t — RT (@RT_com) August 4, 2018

#Venezuela Unconfirmed reports say it was an assassination attempt of Maduro by a drone, unclear if there is any casualties in this incident — Guy Elster (@guyelster) August 4, 2018

Smoke was later seen rising above the area where the explosion took place, as well as fire at a nearby building.

#Venezuela Fire in a building in #Caracas, possibly after the drone that aimed to kill Maduro crashed pic.twitter.com/nDzNVnwJ78 — Guy Elster (@guyelster) August 4, 2018

UPDATE: Smoke seen rising above the area where the explosion reportedly carried out with a drone in what seems to be an assassination attempt against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (Pic credit @manuelberbin ) he was reportedly taken to safety unharmed. pic.twitter.com/RoembhHLk1 — News_Executive (@News_Executive) August 4, 2018

Venezuelan officials are yet to comment on the incident.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.