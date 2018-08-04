Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro Subject to Drone Assassination Attempt

Trump reportedly raised the idea in August 2017 during a meeting about sanctions the United States has imposed on oil rich Venezuela
Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro appeared to be the subject of an assassination attempt while he delivered a military speech in the capital of Caracas.

During a live television broadcast, Maduro interrupted his speech due to a nearby explosion. Soldiers at the military parade were then seen running away from an unconfirmed occurrence before the transmission was cut.

According to various unconfirmed reports, Maduro was the subject of an assassination attempt by a drone loaded with C4 but was not harmed. He was taken away by his security teams. It is unclear whether there were any casualties in the incident.

In a live television statement, government minister Jorge Rodriguez confirmed that seven military personnel were injured in an attack Maduro.

Smoke was later seen rising above the area where the explosion took place, as well as fire at a nearby building.

Venezuelan officials are yet to comment on the incident.

