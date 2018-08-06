Three NATO Troops Killed in Taliban Bombing in Afghanistan

Three NATO troops were killed after the Taliban carried out a suicide attack in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday near the town of Charakar.

All three fatalities were from the Czech Republic, while an American soldier and two Afghan servicemen were also injured in the blast that took place in Charikar, the capital of Parwan province, at the 6 a.m. local time.

The Taliban took responsibility for the attack, boasting how the “invaders had to bring three helicopter ambulances to protect their forces.”

“My thoughts and prayers, along with those of all of the 41-contributing Resolute Support nations, are with the families and friends of our fallen and wounded service members, and our injured Afghan brothers and their families,” said U.S. Army Gen. John Nicholson, commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan. “Their sacrifice will endure in both our hearts and history, and further strengthen our resolve.”

Meanwhile, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis paid tribute to the “heroes who fought against terrorism.”

“I am very saddened by the passing of our three soldiers in Afghanistan,” he wrote on Twitter. “They were heroes who fought against terrorists so far from homeland and who were murdered by a suicide bomber. I appreciate what they’ve done for our country. I express my deepest condolences to their families and survivors.”

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, the Islamic State affiliate killed four Afghan soldiers on Saturday after bombing a recently constructed district headquarters in the southern Uruzgan province. According to provincial police chief Mohammed Maruf Ahmadzai, nine Taliban fighters were killed in the ensuing gunbattle.

The attack comes just a month after American soldier Cpl. Joseph Maciel died in Southern Afghanistan in what the Pentagon an described as an “apparent insider attack.” A further two servicemen were wounded in the incident.

Since U.S.-led NATO forces left Afghanistan in 2014, the country has been subject to deadly waves of attacks against foreign forces and members of the country’s Shiite minority, amid a resurgence of Wahabi Islamist groups such as the Taliban. Just 16,000 troops currently remain in the country for training and counter-terrorism operations.

