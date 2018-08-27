China Tests and Refines Its First Domestic Aircraft Carrier

China’s first domestically-designed aircraft carrier departed the Dalian shipyard on Monday for its second sea trial, having made a number of improvements and adjustments after its maiden voyage in May.

The ship reportedly departed without any aircraft on deck, but if the new sea trials go well, China will be one step closer to fielding a vastly more sophisticated aircraft carrier than the old refurbished Russian design it currently fields.

The Chinese military is keeping most of the details under wraps, including the prospective name of the new ship, although China Daily reported its name will probably be Shandong. The new trials are expected to test refinements to the carrier’s electronics, communication system, and propulsion.

“The new carrier displaces at least 50,000 metric tons of water. It has conventional propulsion systems and will use a ramp to launch J-15 fighter jets, the spearhead of a Chinese carrier battle group, similar to the Liaoning. The ship will also carry several types of helicopters,” China Daily wrote.

The Liaoning is China’s existing Russian-built carrier. It is not exactly a technological marvel, but it has proven useful for intimidating naval exercises in provocative waters such as the Taiwan Strait and East China Sea. The Liaoning is officially described as a test bed and training platform, but it has proven capable of launching and recovering fighters.

The Shandong represents a design evolution, but China still has a good deal of evolving to do before it catches up with the U.S. Navy’s carrier battle groups. Even the new carrier employs antiquated technology, lacks a nuclear power plant, and is much smaller than American carriers. A third carrier much closer to U.S. capabilities, including a nuclear power plant, is thought to be in the design stage.

“Shandong” is the name of the province where the People’s Liberation Army Navy Aviation University is located. In early August, the university held a ceremony to receive a dozen L-15 fighter jets meant to the launched from the new aircraft carrier. China has a shortage of pilots capable of flying from aircraft carriers and is rushing to get more pilots trained before the new carrier becomes fully operational.