VIDEOS: Tornadoes Rock Canada’s Capital

Massive cleanup underway after Ottawa-Gatineau tornado September 23, 2018
CBC News/YouTube

Tens of thousands of people in Ottawa and Hull, Canada, are without electricity after two tornadoes hit the nation’s capital Friday evening.

By Sunday, local energy authorities said 70,000 customers are still affected by power outages. They shared drone footage of the tornado-wrought destruction via Twitter in recent days:

While no deaths were reported as a result of the twin tornadoes, there were several injuries.

Various residents shared photos and videos of the events and their aftermath.

CTV reported the rescue of a dog trapped under rubble by Good Samaritans:

The Ottawa Citizen linked the Ottawa-Hull tornadoes to “climate change” in an article titled, “An Inconvenient Ottawa? What will climate change actually mean for the nation’s capital?” — an indirect reference to Al Gore’s film, An Inconvenient Truth.

