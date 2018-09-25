Cuban Political Prisoner Moved to Medical Ward After over 40 Days of Hunger Strike

Núñez Magdariaga’s niece, Nurvia Núñez Jaime, told the outlet Cubanet this month that she believes the regime “has every interest in letting my uncle die.” She added that her uncle told her authorities informed him that they had dismissed his appeals for freedom without processing them and had no intention of releasing him.

The charges against Núñez Magdariaga stem from a claim by former state police officer Aldo Rosales Montoya that the dissident threatened to assault him. In a video posted by UNPACU this month, Aldo Rosales Montoya, the officer in question, confessed to fabricating the claims to secure imprisonment for Núñez Magdariaga.

“At the time of the accusation, I was working for a counterintelligence chief using the pseudonym ‘Cristian.’ Tomás Núñez Magdariaga has spent over a month on a hunger strike demanding justice. My conscience does not let me see a man die for a false accusation,” Rosales Montoya said in the video. He adds that the reason he made the accusation was that government officials promised him a stable job and better home.

Less than a week after the publication of the video, the head of UNPACU, José Daniel Ferrer García, revealed that Rosales Montoya attempted to commit suicide using a combination of drugs and alcohol.

“Two UNPACU activists came to his rescue because nobody else did. No ambulance came so they took him to Palma Soriano hospital,” Ferrer noted.

The head of the Organization of American States (OEA), Luis Almagro, has demanded that the federal government in Havana intervene and save the dissident’s life.

“The Cuban regime must immediately liberate activist Tomas Núñez, whose life is in danger after over a month on hunger strike and is in prison on false charges … the government is responsible for his life,” Almagro said.

The U.S. Department of State has also expressed “grave concern” over Núñez Magdariaga’s life.

US gov't is gravely concerned that yet another imprisoned #Cuba democracy activist, Tomás Núñez Magdariaga, is on 41st day of hunger strike. The officer arresting Núñez admitted charges were bogus. We call on Cuban gov't to release Núñez & all political prisoners. #JailedforWhat? — U.S. State Dept | Democracy, Human Rights, & Labor (@StateDRL) September 24, 2018

Díaz-Canel is currently in New York and spoke at an event honor Nelson Mandela, a longtime friend of dictator Fidel Castro during his life. He is expected to speak freely at the U.N. General Assembly debate this week; it remains unclear whether other delegations representing free countries will challenge his regime’s continued violations of human rights.

