Taliban Cheer Squad Training Video Echoes Movie ‘Bring It On’

Afghan Taliban jihadis published a video documenting them participating in cheer squad-like training to challenge any and all competitors who get in their way.

The result is something straight out of the cheerleading movie Bring It On, the Military Times reported Thursday.

“Ditching their typical video recipe of highlighting immense monkey bar-traversing talents, the Taliban Commandos incorporated a bevy of choreographed stunts, dance moves, and teamwork to challenge any and all cheer squads who stand in their way. These guys are in it to win it and are here to p-p-p-pump you up, so bring it on,” the Military Times noted.

Taliban video of its “commandos” training at a camp in Afghanistan or Pakistan. Wherever it is, the Taliban isn’t afraid of being targeted. Flags flying, etc. Video produced by Haqqani Network’s Manba’ Al-Jihad Media. pic.twitter.com/RPgTacSq9X — Bill Roggio (@billroggio) December 26, 2018

The Taliban’s routine reportedly features everything from choreographed squad push-ups, crisply-executed leap-frogging, and death-defying, flaming hoop dives, as well as sword fighting with sticks.

No cheerleader squad would be complete without “Go TEAM” banners, and the Taliban is well aware of this, having two spirit squad members leading the formation, waving the words of encouragement in the mountain breeze proudly. Reportedly, there is also cheer squad chant, of, “We’re true! We’re leaping over you!”

As in other cheer-squad competition, there are Taliban cheerleaders effortlessly vaulting from the shoulders of their fellow jihadis into the heavens, defying gravity.

Military Times reported:

The team then moves to the deadly, flammable portion of the routine, diving through the circular inferno — one-by-one — with the poise and grace of Greg Louganis. The Commandos experience a slip-up, however, when shifting to the choreographed push-up portion of their routine. Cover and alignment are botched, costing a half-point, but they quickly remedy the mishap by reorganizing the push-up group into the beginning “Y” stage of the Y-M-C-A — a crowd favorite.

The Afghan Taliban is not the only group to disseminate a video that has sparked ridicule among those who watch it.

Early this year, the Pakistani Taliban debuted new uniforms that mirror the style of Western punk rockers in a recently released propaganda video showing “martyrdom-seeking mujahideen” training at a “war college,” the Military Times revealed then, adding:

The Pakistani Taliban has debuted a new uniform that combines decades of punk rock, splashes of Gwen Stefani — and a dash of dominatrix. Flawlessly blending a combination of camo pants, black shirts, fingerless leather gloves and a total disregard for parental authority, the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) strutted their stuff in a new training video featuring rocket-propelled grenades, white board instruction and standing around in mid-”La Macarena” poses.

The Afghan and Pakistan Taliban are two separate organization with different aspirations and leaders.