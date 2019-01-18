The White House announced on Friday afternoon that President Donald Trump met for an hour and a half with North Korean envoy Kim Yong-chol to “discuss denuclearization and a second summit, which will take place near the end of February.”

“The President looks forward to meeting with Chairman Kim at a place to be announced at a later date,” the White House added.

Kim Yong-chol, who met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday, was reportedly carrying a personal letter from North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un to President Trump.

Kim Yong-chol’s meeting with Trump lasted over twice as long as his meeting with Pompeo. A State Department spokesman said Secretary Pompeo had a “good” discussion with the North Korean envoy on “efforts to make progress on the commitments President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un made at their summit in Singapore.”