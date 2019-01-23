Mike Pence Tells Venezuelan People Nicolas Maduro Is a ‘Usurper’

Vice President Mike Pence called Nicolas Maduro a usurper and dictator in a video message directed to Venezuelans ready to march Wednesday to restore democracy.

President Donald Trump, Pence himself, and all Americans unwaveringly support the Venezuelan people in calling for freedom, the vice president conveyed in the video.

“Nicolas Maduro is a dictator with no legitimate claim to power. He has never won the presidency in a free and fair election, and has maintained his grip of power by imprisoning anyone who dares to oppose him,” Pence said.

“The United States joins with all freedom-loving nations in recognizing your National Assembly as the last vestige of democracy in your country, for it is the only body elected by you, the people,” he continued. “As such, the United States supports the courageous decision by Juan Guaidó, the President of the National Assembly, to assert that body’s constitutional powers, declare Maduro a usurper, and call for the establishment of a transitional government.”

On January 23 the people of Venezuela are planning to march to restore democracy to their country.

“As you make your voices heard tomorrow, on behalf of the American people, we say to all the good people of Venezuela: estamos con ustedes,” said vice president Pence. “We are with you, we stand with you, and we will stay with you until democracy is restored and you reclaim your birthright of libertad.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo chimed in with a brief message of his own:

.@AsambleaVE remains Venezuela’s only valid democratically elected body. The Supreme Tribunal of Justice has no more legitimacy than does #Maduro. We support the call for all Venezuelans to work together peacefully to restore constitutional government and democracy in #Venezuela. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 22, 2019

“Muchas gracias y vayan con Dios,” Pence closed out his video message.

