Christchurch Killer: Nation with Closest ‘Values to My Own Is the People’s Republic of China’

The man allegedly responsible for the mass shooting at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, wrote in his manifesto that the modern political system he most admired was that of communist China.

In a detailed question and answer style manifesto written before the attack that killed 49 people and left dozens of others injured, alleged perpetrator Brenton Tarrant outlined his belief that the white race would eventually disappear as a result of mass immigration from primarily Islamic nations.

While rejecting certain labels including Neo-Nazism, xenophobia, and even Islamaphobia, he does describe himself an ethno-nationalist, a racist, and a fascist, while expressing admiration for the former leader of the British Union of Fascists Sir Oswald Mosley, as well as the current political system in communist China.

“For once, the person that will be called a fascist, is an actual fascist, I am sure the journalists will love that,” he wrote. “I mostly agree with Sir Oswald Mosley’s views and consider myself an eco-fascist. The nation with the closest political and social values to my own is the People’s Republic of China.”

Tarrant’s alleged admiration for China may be based on the country’s fervent nationalist ideology, with citizens required to declare loyalty to the state above their religion or even their own families. Furthermore, China has also stepped up the repression of its own Muslim population, forcing over a million Uighurs into communist “re-education” camps where they are forced to renounce their own religion and declare loyalty to the state.

In other parts of the manifesto, Tarrant explains that he carried out the attack to show “invaders that our lands will never be their lands” and that they will “never replace our people,” while also accelerating a potential conflict between Western civilization and the Islamic world.

“[I carried out] the attack to agitate the political enemies of my own people into action, to cause them to overextend their own hand and experience the eventual and inevitable backlash as a result,” Tarrant wrote. He also hoped to “incite violence, retaliation, and further divide between the European people and the invaders currently occupying European soil.”

