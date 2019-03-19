Stephen Colbert Calls Trump ‘Anti-Muslim’ After Christchurch Shooting

CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert slammed President Donald Trump over his supposed lack of response to the Christchurch massacre last week, describing it as further proof that he holds anti-Muslim sentiment.

“You know, the world is still reeling from Friday’s terror attack in New Zealand on two mosques by a white supremacist in which 50 Muslim worshipers were killed,” Colbert said in his opening monologue. “All of our hearts go out to those at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques and the great people of New Zealand.”

Following the attacks, Trump took to Twitter to express his “warmest sympathy and best wishes… to the people of New Zealand after the horrible massacre in the Mosques.” He later revealed that he had spoken with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardem to offer his condolences.

Just spoke with Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, regarding the horrific events that have taken place over the past 24 hours. I informed the Prime Minister…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2019

“Trump has trouble showing love for things that are not him, and he has a particularly bad record with Muslims,” he explained. “So he’s in a bind. On the one hand, after a terror attack to condemn the extremist ideology of the terrorist should be a slam-dunk. On the other hand, he can’t jump.”

“Also, he never condemns the racists,” he added. “He calls himself a nationalist. I’m just saying, if it walks like a duck, and talks like a duck, then why does it keep goose-stepping?”

Colbert then played a clip of Trump’s chief of staff Mick Mulvaney saying: “I don’t think anybody could say that the president is anti-Muslim.”

“The president is anti-Muslim,” Colbert responded.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.