President Donald Trump met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House Thursday to discuss ongoing diplomatic efforts with North Korea.

Trump said he continues to have a good relationship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un despite failing to reach a deal with him during the last diplomatic summit.

He signaled interest in a third summit with Kim in the future.

“A third summit could happen, and it’s step by step. It’s not a fast process. I’ve never said it would be,” Trump said. “I enjoy the summits. I enjoy being with the chairman. I think it’s been very productive.”

President Moon defended Trump’s decision to walk away from the second summit with Kim, expressing optimism that it would lead to a bigger deal in the future.

“The important task that we face right now is to maintain the momentum of dialogue and also express the positive outlook regarding the third North Korean summit, that this will be held in the near future,” he said.

Moon thanked Trump for initiating diplomacy with North Korea, which resulted in the end of North Korean nuclear tests and a reduction in military tensions between North and South Korea.

“I have to say that this dramatic turnaround that we have witnessed is solely down to your strong leadership,” he said.

Trump said he would leave the current North Korean sanctions in place and work with South Korea to provide humanitarian aid to the country.