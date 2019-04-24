A new bar in Brazil has dedicated itself to honoring conservativism around the world, serving up a “Trump Wall” cocktail as one of its many politically conservative-themed offerings, Folha de São Paulo reported Tuesday.

The bar Destro (“The Right”), based in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, has decorations that pay homage to right-wing leaders throughout the world, including Ronald Reagan, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, economist Milton Friedman, and prominent Brazilian thinkers such as the writer Roberto Campos and the philosopher Olavo de Carvalho.

In keeping with their purpose, the bar also offers a range of conservative-themed dishes, including the squid-based dish “Lula Tá Pressa” (“Lula Goes to Jail”), a reference to the incarceration of the former left-wing President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva, as well as the veal dish “Triplex,” a reference to the beachside apartment he bought illegally with kickbacks, the crime that sent him to prison. There is also the “Saudando a Mandioca,” a mockery of a saying used by socialist President Dilma Rousseff in 2015.

The bar also offers various themed drinks, including the passion fruit mojito named “Vai Pra Cuba!” (“Go to Cuba,” a phrase often used by Latin American conservatives encouraging left-wingers to move to the communist-ruled island) and the “Trump Wall,” a reference to President Donald Trump’s plans to construct a border wall along the U.S. southern border with Mexico. The bar has its own draft beer, known as La Destra.

For Tuesday’s happy hour, the bar offers a promotion entitled “Taxation is Theft” in which the bar does not charge taxes on drinks. The idea for the bar reportedly developed between four friends studying at the Pontifical Catholic University in Belo Horizonte, three of whom studied law and the other business management. It then took them three months to set the place up before its opening this month.

Brazil has a vibrant themed-bar culture. In one notable case in 2014, a man named Francisco Elder Braga Fernandes named his bar in Rio de Janeiro after former Al-Qaeda chief jihadist and 9/11 architect Osama Bin Laden after people repeatedly told him they looked alike. As noted by Breitbart at the time, Fernandes “realized that he could turn his bar into a goldmine by having the bar’s atmosphere reflect his similarities to one of the world’s most hated men.” By the 2016 Summer Olympics, the “Bin Laden Bar” was experiencing great success and had inspired several copycats despite the growing threats of Islamic terrorism across the country.

