Marco Rubio Blasts CNN for ‘Shameful’ and ‘Grotesque’ Venezuela Coverage

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) blasted CNN on Tuesday for its coverage of the situation in Venezuela, ripping the network for describing internationally-recognized Interim President Juan Guaidó’s effort to dislodge socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro as an “armed coup.”

Rubio called CNN’s coverage “shameful” and “grotesque” in a series of Twitter posts:

Just saw @CNN shamefully call what is happening today in #Venezuela a “coup attempt” @jguaido is recognized as legitimate interim President of #Venezuela by constitution,over 50 countries & OAS. The only coup is the one carried out by #Cuba in support of dictator #Maduro — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 30, 2019

Some of the most shameful reporting ever by @CNN right now. Calling what is happening in #Venezuela an “armed coup”. @jguaido efforts are supported by virtually every nation in the region. Grotesque. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 30, 2019

Rubio has been closely following events in Venezuela and updating his Twitter feed with news throughout the morning, translating Spanish-language reports into English:

Video via @ElPitazo: Video of 4 #Venezuela National Guard soldiers supporting Interim President @jguaido walking along Francisco de Miranda avenue supported by civilians #30Abr https://t.co/Og6jLd16OC — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 30, 2019

Report that motorcycle units of National Guard loyal to #maduroregime arrived at Air Force Base #LaCarlota & once again closed the gates forcing citizens back with tear gas. https://t.co/8xMYM28vGb — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 30, 2019

Report says even more military units are joining effort of Interim President @jguaido in #Caracas #Venezuela https://t.co/jxJpffKY8v — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 30, 2019

Florida’s other Republican senator, Rick Scott, also strongly supports Guaidó and the Venezuelans rising up against Maduro’s regime:

I spoke to @AmbJohnBolton this morning. The situation in #Venezuela is fluid and information is sketchy as social media has been largely shut down. But the United States stands with the patriots of Venezuela fighting for their life, liberty and sacred honor. #OperaciónLibertad — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) April 30, 2019

China and Russia have propped up @NicolasMaduro and his brutal regime for long enough. President Xi and President Putin would be wise to end their support for Maduro NOW. This is not your fight. Let the people of Venezuela be free! — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) April 30, 2019

Scott called out Democrat presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) for her own “shameful” support of Maduro on Monday, leveling the same criticism Rubio would later direct at CNN:

Shameful! It’s sad that Maduro-apologists like @TulsiGabbard have such prominent voices in the Democrat Party. @NicolasMaduro is NOT the rightful President of #Venezuela. We’re not “picking winners and losers.” We’re following the process set up in the constitution of VZ. https://t.co/fcndQsI9D4 — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) April 29, 2019

Rubio and Scott both called on Venezuelan military officers to abandon their support for Maduro and urged the Venezuelan people to take a stand against the regime, as did Florida officials and congressional representatives from both parties.

“Now is the moment to take to the streets in support of your legitimate constitutional government. Do not allow this moment to slip away. It may not come again,” Rubio advised the Venezuelan people.

“It’s time for the entire military to join Juan Guaidó and fight for freedom for the people. Now is your chance to make history and to restore constitutional democracy in Venezuela. The entire world is watching and waiting. It’s time to leave the evil reign of Nicolas Maduro on the ash heap of history,” said Scott.