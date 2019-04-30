Marco Rubio Blasts CNN for ‘Shameful’ and ‘Grotesque’ Venezuela Coverage

The Associated Press
AP Photo/Fernando Vergara
JOHN HAYWARD

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) blasted CNN on Tuesday for its coverage of the situation in Venezuela, ripping the network for describing internationally-recognized Interim President Juan Guaidó’s effort to dislodge socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro as an “armed coup.”

Rubio called CNN’s coverage “shameful” and “grotesque” in a series of Twitter posts:

Rubio has been closely following events in Venezuela and updating his Twitter feed with news throughout the morning, translating Spanish-language reports into English:

Florida’s other Republican senator, Rick Scott, also strongly supports Guaidó and the Venezuelans rising up against Maduro’s regime:

Scott called out Democrat presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) for her own “shameful” support of Maduro on Monday, leveling the same criticism Rubio would later direct at CNN:

Rubio and Scott both called on Venezuelan military officers to abandon their support for Maduro and urged the Venezuelan people to take a stand against the regime, as did Florida officials and congressional representatives from both parties.

“Now is the moment to take to the streets in support of your legitimate constitutional government. Do not allow this moment to slip away. It may not come again,” Rubio advised the Venezuelan people.

“It’s time for the entire military to join Juan Guaidó and fight for freedom for the people. Now is your chance to make history and to restore constitutional democracy in Venezuela. The entire world is watching and waiting. It’s time to leave the evil reign of Nicolas Maduro on the ash heap of history,” said Scott.

