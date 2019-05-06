Susan Rice: Trump ‘Encourages’ Russia to Interfere in U.S. Elections

Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice – best known for spreading the Obama administration’s false narrative about the terrorist attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012 – published an op-ed in the New York Times on Monday that accused President Donald Trump of encouraging Russia to interfere in U.S. elections.

The thesis of the Rice op-ed is that Trump’s foreign policy is entirely based on winning re-election in 2020 at the expense of America’s interests.

“Mr. Trump’s approach appears impulsive, improvisational and inchoate – devoid of clear purpose, values or even ideology. Yet, upon closer examination, there is indeed a consistent logic staring us in the face. The unifying theme of Mr. Trump’s foreign policy is simply to service his domestic politics,” she charged in her op-ed.

Rice hammered every aspect of Trump foreign policy into her rhetorical framework, from his support for Israel to his support for democracy in Venezuela. She amusingly suggested “socialism” is a phantom threat conjured by Trump to frighten American voters, but then hammered Trump for refusing to open America’s borders to refugees from Latin American socialism.

“Mr. Trump welcomes and encourages Russia, a hostile adversary, to interfere in our elections so long as the manipulations benefit him,” Rice claimed in the most incendiary line of the op-ed.