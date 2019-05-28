Ramadan Rage – Casualties Exceed 1,000 at End of 3rd Week: 531 Deaths, 556 Injuries

The number of casualties at the hands of radical Islamists during this year’s Ramadan hit a grim milestone at the end of the holy month’s third week, with over 100 attacks in nearly 20 countries that killed 531 people and maimed 556 others, a Breitbart News count shows.

So far this year, jihadis have killed 25 people and wounded about 26, on average, each day since Ramadan began at sunset on May 5. The holy period is expected end at sundown on June 4.

This week, Breitbart News’ tally covers deaths and injuries at the hands of at least seven Islamic terrorist organizations between May 6 and 26.

Of 105 terrorist incidents during the three weeks covered by this report, Breitbart News was unable to determine which group carried out ten that resulted in 25 deaths and 47 injuries. That means authorities have not determined a culprit for only seven percent of the total 1,087 casualties carried out across 17 countries during the first three weeks of Ramadan.

Taliban jihadis remain the most prolific terrorists during the holy month with 40 attacks (165 deaths; 189 injuries), trailed closely by the 33 incidents (156 deaths; 191 injuries) linked to the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL).

When it comes to fatalities alone, however, the Taliban and ISIS are responsible for about 30 percent each.

As it stands now, Afghanistan dwarfs all other countries as the bloodiest region during Ramadan, with at least 185 deaths and 256 injuries.

Unlike the Afghan Taliban, ISIS has global ambitions with tens of thousands of fighters in Iraq, Syria, and beyond.

Despite the complete demise of the so-called ISIS caliphate in March, “14,000 to 30,000” fighters, facilitators, and other supporters affiliated with the terrorist group remain “dispersed” across Iraq and Syria, the Pentagon’s office of the inspector general (OIG) reported on May 7.

About 5,000 more ISIS fighters have flocked to Afghanistan, the OIG added in a separate report, echoing Russia, which believes some of those jihadis fought on behalf of the group in Syria where Moscow maintains a presence.

With a total of 177 casualties (72 deaths; 105 injuries), Iraq has surfaced as the second bloodiest country during Ramadan, followed by Nigeria’s 133 deaths (92) and injuries (105).

ISIS also maintains a presence in Nigeria and other places across the African continent.

As in previous years, the West has not proven immune to the Ramadan carnage.

One of the infamous knife attacks by random jihadis chanting the Islamist battle cry “Allah Akbar” took place in France on May 19, leaving two people injured. Similar attacks have plagued other parts of Europe, including Great Britain, Germany, and Spain.

Similar to other years, most Ramadan attack victims are Muslims in the Middle East and Africa, with the latter seeing a substantial spike this year.

Radical Islamists, like the Taliban narco-jihadis, encourage their followers and supporters to intensify attacks during the holy month, arguing that Allah exceptionally rewards martyrdom during Ramadan.

Breitbart News primarily gleans its data for its Ramadan death tally from the Religion of Peace website, but it also relies upon other databases as well as media and government reports.

News outlets and officials may update some of the casualty figures as some of the wounded victims succumb to their injuries, potentially altering the count after Breitbart News publishes this report.

Most Muslims follow the peaceful Ramadan tradition of abstaining from eating, drinking, smoking, having sex, and other physical needs each day, starting from before the break of dawn until sunset. Nevertheless, the number of attacks at the hands of jihadis tends to escalate during the month when compared to other times of the year.

Breitbart News has documented the following attacks during Ramadan:

May 6 — North Waziristan, Pakistan — Suspected Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) jihadis kill four security forces, injure ten others.

May 6 — Kirkuk, Iraq — Suspected ISIS kill three police officers, wound one other.

May 6 — Takhar, Afghanistan — Taliban kills eight security force members.

May 6 — Farah, Afghanistan — Taliban storms army checkpoint, killing 20, abducting two.

May 7 — Borno, Nigeria — Boko Haram razes homes and businesses in Molai village, killing 11, including four soldiers, and wounding another 12.

May 7 — Pendjari National Park, Benin — Unknown jihadis from neighboring Burkina Faso kidnap two French tourists across the border in Benin and kill their guide in the Pendjari National Park that straddles both countries.

May 7 — Yatenga, Burkina Faso — Suspected al-Qaeda jihadis kill toll booth operator and wound two others in the provincial capital of Ouahigouya.

May 7 — Laghman, Afghanistan — Taliban-linked bomb blast kills four police officers, including chief, and wounds four others.

May 7 — Salahuddin, Iraq — Suspected ISIS terrorists attack police officer’s house in the village of Mazarei, killing three and wounding five others.

May 8 — Nineveh, Iraq — Suspected ISIS jihadis kill five family members and wound two others inside their home in the Hammam al-Alil area south of Mosul.

May 8 — Diyala, Iraq — Bomb attack linked to suspected ISIS terrorist wounds two members of the Baghdad-sanctioned Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

May 8 — Manbij, Syria — Suspected ISIS terrorists target the U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Aleppo province, killing two and injuring four others, including at least one child.

May 8 — Manbij, Syria — Suspected ISIS bomb attack kills three civilians in Aleppo province, reportedly all children.

May 8 — Kabul, Afghanistan — Taliban attacks U.S. aid group, killing nine, wounding 24 others.

May 8 — Punjab, Pakistan — TTP attacks pilgrims at an 11th-century Sufi shrine in Lahore, killing at least 13, including at least one child, and injuring 21 others.

May 8 — Ghazni, Afghanistan — Taliban ambushes military convoy in the Qarabagh district, killing three police officers and wounding two others.

May 9 — Wajir, Kenya — Al-Qaeda’s East Africa affiliate al-Shabaab claims attack on security forces near the border with Somalia, killing at least one soldier.

May 9 — Saladin, Iraq — Suspected ISIS jihadis target grain silo in the town of Shirqat, killing one guard.

May 9 — Nineveh, Iraq — ISIS kills a family of eight in Mosul, including the couple and their six children.

May 9 — Fezzan, Libya — Suspected ISIS jihadis kill two and kidnapped a third person from the town of Ghadduwah.

May 9 — Baghdad, Iraq — ISIS suicide bomber kills eight, wounds 15 others as they broke their Ramadan fast at the Jamila market.

May 10 — Mopti, Mali — Suspected al-Qaeda jihadis kill four civilians, wound two others at the market in the town of Bandiagara.

May 10 — Badghis, Afghanistan — Taliban targets two outposts, killing 25 security personnel and wounding 11 others in Bala Murghab district.

May 10 — Borno, Nigeria — ISIS West Africa kills 11 troops in the town of Gajiganna.

May 10 — Bari, Somalia —Suspected ISIS wounds ten in a failed assassination attempt against a local judge in the port city of Bosaso.

May 10 — Balkh, Afghanistan — Taliban attacks army outpost in Balkh District, killing one local police officer and wounding four soldiers and a police officer.

May 11 — Borno, Nigeria — Boko Haram attacks the Moranti village near Maiduguri, leaving nine dead, at least one wounded, and four missings.

May 11 — Baghdad, Iraq — Suspected ISIS-linked bomb blast kills one child, wounds two others in the Jisr Diyala neighborhood located in the southern part of the capital.

May 11 — Nangarhar, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban terrorists kill deputy intelligence director for the Afghan National Police (ANP) in the Kama district.

May 11 — Takhar, Afghanistan — Taliban kills four police officers and wounds five others in a security outpost in Khwaja Ghar District.

May 11 — Sar-i-Pul , Afghanistan — Taliban kills one police officer in Sancharak District,

May 11 — Nangarhar, Afghanistan — Taliban ambushes and kills a police officer as he drove home in the Kama District.

May 11 — Samangan, Afghanistan — Taliban narco-jihadis kill three pro-Kabul militiamen in Khuram Ao Sarbagh district.

May 11 — Samangan, Afghanistan — Taliban rocket attack kills five civilians, including women, and wounds ten others in Dara-i-Suf Payan district.

May 12 — Mogadishu, Somalia —Al-Shabaab kills Turkish civil engineer.

May 12 — Baghlan, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban jihadis kill province’s deputy intelligence director and injure an intelligence officer in the Dushi district.

May 12 — Hama, Syria — Suspected former al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) fires a rocket into Christian-majority town of Suqaylabiyah, killing five, including four children and a woman, and injuring six other children.

May 12 — Sanmatenga, Burkina Faso — Unknown jihadis attack Catholic church, set it ablaze, and kill six, including the priest.

May 12 — Paktika, Afghanistan — Hundreds of Taliban jihadis storm outposts in the districts of Mata Khan and Zurmat, killing 13 police officers and wounding 19 others.

May 12 — Wardak, Afghanistan — Taliban targets members of the Shiite Hazara community in the Hesa-e-Dowom-e-Behsod district, leaving 5 civilians dead, 12 others wounded, and five missings.

May 13 — Baghlan, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban shoots teacher in Nahren district.

May 13 — Borno, Nigeria — Improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Boko Haram on a road in Damboa district killed three Nigerian troops, including a commander, and wounded four others.

May 13 — Nangarhar, Afghanistan — ISIS carries out three explosions in its main South Asia stronghold that rocked the provincial capital of Jalalabad, killing 9 and wounding more than 30 others.

May 13 — Diyala, Iraq — ISIS kills father and son.

May 13 — Balochistan, Pakistan — Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, targeted a police vehicle near a mosque with an improvised bomb rigged to a motorcycle, killing four and wounding 11 in the provincial capital of Quetta.

May 13 — Hama, Syria — Al-Qaeda affiliate HTS, under siege by Syrian regime forces, suspected of firing more rockets into Christian-majority town of Suqaylabiyah, killing one child.

May 13 — Yatenga, Burkina Faso — Unknown jihadis killed four Catholics, burned Virgin Mary during a procession in the town of Ouahigouya in the Muslim-majority nation.

May 13 — Sar-i-Pul, Afghanistan — Taliban kills seven pro-Kabul militiamen, wounds six, and kidnaps three others in the provincial capital of Sar-i-Pul city.

May 13 — Badakhshan, Afghanistan — Taliban kills four ANDSF troops, including commander, and wounds one other in Shahri Buzurg district.

May 14 — Nayrab Camp, Syria — Suspected members of al-Qaeda affiliate HTS lobbed missiles into a Syrian-regime held camp for displaced people in Aleppo province, killing at least 6 and wounding at least 11 others, including children, as they broke their Ramadan fast.

May 14 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Improvised explosive device (IED) attached to a vehicle killed a police officer in the Taliban birthplace and wounded another.

May 14 — Baghlan, Afghanistan — Unknown terrorists attached IED to a vehicle, killing one civilian and wounding three others.

May 14 — Jowzjan, Afghanistan — Taliban kills one pro-government militiaman and wounds six others in Qarqin district.

May 14 — Tillaberi, Niger – ISIS kills 28 soldiers and wounds at least two near the Mali border.

May 14 — Ghor, Afghanistan — Taliban kills shopkeeper in Dolina district.

May 14 — Mogadishu, Somalia — Al-Shabaab suicide bomber kills four office workers and injures at least nine other civilians in the Warta Nabadda district.

May 15 — Paktia, Afghanistan — Taliban kills ANDSF soldier and wounds two others.

May 15 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Unknown terrorists in the Taliban birthplace of Kandahar province kill a police officer in charge of the provincial capital.

May 15 — Kirkuk, Iraq — ISIS kills two policemen and wounds another in the town of al-Rashad.

May 15 — Kirkuk, Iraq — ISIS kills four federal policemen near the town of Hawijah.

May 16 — Zabul, Afghanistan — Taliban kills six Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and wounds six others in attacks on two military checkpoints in Shamulzayi district.

May 16 — Zabul, Afghanistan — Taliban kills three police officers, wounds two others in the provincial capital.

May 16 — Kabul, Afghanistan — Unknown jihadis kill four members of the Public Protection Forces in the outskirts of the Afghan capital.

May 16 — Adamawa, Nigeria — Boko Haram jihadis massacre five people, including farmers and fishermen, in the Madagali district.

May 16 — Borno, Nigeria — Boko Haram terrorists massacre nine people, including farmers and fishermen, in the Maichulmuri village.

May 16 — Lake Chad, Chad — Boko Haram kills 13 villagers in the village of Ceilia.

May 16 — Manbij, Syria — Suspected ISIS jihadis carry out suicide vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (SVBIED) attack, kills one U.S.-backed Kurdish fighter and injuring ten civilians.

May 17 — Diyala, Iraq — Suspected ISIS jihadis killed two civilians, including a teacher and an elderly man in the district of Khanaqin.

May 17 — Balkh, Afghanistan — Taliban jihadis, as they fled reinforcements arrival, launched rocket into Humvee, killing two police officers, injuring two others.

May 17 — Jowzjan, Afghanistan — At least one man kills one of his fellow pro-government militiamen in Aqcha District, steals weapons from outpost, and joins Taliban insurgency.

May 17 — Kabul, Afghanistan — Unknown jihadis attach bomb to vehicle, killing one civilian, wounding another.

May 18 — Fezzan, Libya — Suspected ISIS jihadis kill two guards and a soldier and kidnap four other people at the Zella oilfield.

May 18 — Herat, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban kills five children, wounds 20 other civilians in the main the market of Obe district.

May 18 — Takhar, Afghanistan — Taliban kills nine militiamen and wounds seven in Rustaq district.

May 18 — Helmand, Afghanistan — Taliban roadside bomb kills two police officers and injures two others in Washer district.

May 18 — Borno, Nigeria — Boko Haram attacks refugee camp, killing two people and injuring 12 others.

May 19 — Giza, Egypt — Suspected ISIS jihadis target a tourist bus with a bomb, injuring 17.

May 19 — Diyala, Iraq — Suspected ISIS terrorists, kill seven Baghdad-sanctioned PMF troops and injures 26 others.

May 19 — Timbuktu, Mali — Suspected jihadis kill one United Nations peacekeeper soldier and wound six others.

May 19 — Kunduz, Afghanistan — Taliban kills two members of the Afghan National Army (ANA), an ANDSF branch, in Imam Sahib District near the country’s border with Tajikistan.

May 19 — Kabul, Afghanistan — Taliban kills three police officers, wounds three others at a checkpoint in the country’s capital.

May 19 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Taliban jihadis ambush and kill a member of the Afghan Special Forces (ASF) in the Nari Pul area of the provincial capital of Kandahar city.

May 19 — Helmand, Afghanistan — Taliban roadside bomb kills the Washir District deputy police chief and his bodyguard as they rushed in with backup.

May 19 — Faryab, Afghanistan — Parents accuse Taliban narco-jihadis of “gang rape” their two young girls in the Andkhoi district.

May 19 — Villejuif, France — Jihadi wounds two civilians with a knife in a southern Paris suburb while chanting the jihadi battle cry “Allahu Akbar.”

May 19 — Diyala, Iraq — Suspected ISIS jihadis attack a bus carrying Shiite PMF fighters, killing seven and wounding 26 in the town of Balad Ruz.

May 19 — Republican Subordination, Tajikistan — ISIS jihadis held in a high-security prison in the city of Vahda, kill three guards and five fellow prisoners amid a deadly prison riot.

May 19 — Sikasso Region, Mali — Suspected jihadis kill seven, including four civilians in the town of Koury, near the country’s volatile border region of Burkina Faso.

May 20 — Kapisa, Afghanistan — Taliban bomb kills four, including child, two women in the Nejrab District.

May 20 — Paktia, Afghanistan — Taliban kills two security guards of former Afghan lawmaker in the provincial capital of Gardez City.

May 20 — Borno, Nigeria — Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) kills at least three soldiers when it storms a military base in the town of Gubio. Six soldiers remain missing.

May 21 —Ouham Pende, Central African Republic (CAR)— Anti-Christian and Muslim Fulani terrorist-linked militia Return, Reclamation, Rehabilitation (3R) kill more than 50 people in several villages.

May 22 — Ghazni, Afghanistan — Taliban kills three, including children, wounds 20 others, including civilians, with explosives-laden Humvee near provincial capital of Ghazni City.

May 22 — Borno, Nigeria — ISWAP releases video purportedly showing execution of nine Nigerian troops. The date of the filming of the video is not specified, but it is the first time the deaths of those in the video are confirmed.

May 22 — Mogadishu, Somalia — Al-Shabaab carries out car bomb attack near checkpoint, killing nine and wounding 13.

May 22 — Sikasso Region, Mali — Suspected jihadis kill two Ghanaian drivers close to the country’s border with volatile Burkina Faso.

May 22 — Salahudin, Iraq — ISIS kills one police officer, wounds three others in the Allas oilfield.

May 22 — Nineveh, Iraq — Suspected ISIS bomb attack kills one civilian in the provincial capital Mosul’s al-Shoura district.

May 23 — Anbar, Iraq — Suspected ISIS car bomb kills one PMF fighter and a civilian in the town of al-Qaim.

May 24 — Salahuddin, Iraq — Suspected ISIS terrorists kill seven, including farmers, injure four in Sharqat District before burning their harvest.

May 24 — Kabul, Afghanistan — Suspected jihadis kill two, including prayer leader, and wound 16 others at a mosque.

May 24 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban wound five Romanian NATO troops in the birthplace of the Taliban.

May 24 — Balochistan, Pakistan — Suspected jihadis attack mosque in provincial capital of Quetta, killing four and injuring 18.

May 24 — Borno, Nigeria — ISWAP kills five troops, wound two others.

May 25 — Borno, Nigeria — Boko Haram ambush kills 25 troops and civilians.

May 25 — Lake Chad, Chad — Boko Haram kills at least four local troops, journalist, and injures 11 others in Ngouboua.

May 25 — Kirkuk, Iraq — ISIS bomb kills five, injures 10, sets crops ablaze in al-Hawija.

May 26 — Nineveh, Iraq — Suspected ISIS jihadis kill five civilians, wound eight others in provincial capital Mosul’s Rabia district.

May 26 — Dhaka, Bangladesh — Suspected ISIS jihadis bombed police van, injuring three, including one officer.

May 26 — Toulfe, Burkina Faso — Suspected jihadis attack Catholic Church during Sunday service, killing four.