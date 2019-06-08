Predominantly Sunni jihadi groups carried out 187 terrorist attacks across nearly 30 countries on Ramadan this year, driving the number of fatalities up to 911 and injuries to 1,006 when compared to the casualties during the holiest month for Muslims in 2018, a Breitbart News database analysis shows.

The number of deaths went up by about ten percent, from 841 last year to 911 in 2019. The overall number of casualties, including injuries, slightly increased by less than five percent from 1,855 (841 killed; 1,014 injured) to 1,917 (911 killed; 1,006 injured) in 2019.

During the month of Ramadan in each of last three years — 2017 (1,639), 2018 (841), and 2019 (911) – jihadi organizations and other Islamists have killed 3,391 civilians and troops.

Despite the ongoing peace negotiations with the United States, the Taliban remained the most prolific and bloodiest terrorist group this year, surpassing the brutality of the weakened Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL).

Afghan Taliban narco-jihadis declined a repeat of the unprecedented Eid ceasefire last year, offered by the U.S.-backed president of war-plagued Afghanistan.

The Taliban carried out 75 attacks during the holy month, leaving behind 369 fatalities and 389 injuries in its path. That means the narco-terrorist group is responsible for slightly over 40 percent of all deaths. Afghan Taliban terrorists are responsible for about four out of every ten casualties that took place during Ramadan this year, including injuries, a rate the echoes the one from last year.

Even after the complete defeat of ISIS’s territorial caliphate in March, the group continues to wreak havoc. U.S. intelligence and military officials have repeatedly warned the group remains a deadly menace.

During Ramadan, ISIS went as far as burning the harvest of some of its victims in Iraq — something that had not happened often since the group rose to power around 2014, if at all.

ISIS jihadis, including its Nigeria-based Boko Haram offshoot, closely trailed the Taliban with 60 attacks that killed 292 people and wounded 371 others, with nearly half of the assaults in its home base of Iraq (24 attacks) and Syria (4).

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration continues to falsely claim it has defeated Boko Haram, attributing all Boko Haram attacks to the Islamic State as a separate group. In 2016, the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) allegedly broke away from Boko Haram in 2016 over leadership, but it has never been clear that ISWAP members were different individuals than those in the original Boko Haram.

Both the Taliban and, to a much lesser extent, its ISIS rivals made Afghanistan the most dangerous Muslim country during Ramadan, when most Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, having sex, and other physical needs each day, starting from before the break of dawn until sunset.

Islamists and jihadi groups like the Taliban and ISIS perceive Ramadan as a time when martyrdom and jihad are exceptionally rewarded in paradise, prompting a spike in the terrorist attacks during the period every year.

Predominantly Taliban terrorists killed 403 people and injured 512 others during the holy period in Afghanistan, home to nearly half of all casualties during the holy month.

Nigeria (130 deaths; 46 injuries) and Iraq (95 deaths; 152 injuries) were the second and third deadliest countries during Ramadan.

Consistent with last year’s rate, Breitbart News linked slightly over 30 percent of all deaths to ISIS. When taking injuries into account, ISIS is responsible for about 35 percent of all casualties.

The Middle East houses most of the 27 countries impacted by the Ramadan terrorist attacks. Consistent with the last two years, the vast majority of victims are Muslims.

Ramadan this year began at sunset on May 5 and ended on June 4 with many Muslim countries celebrating the Eid al-Fitr (“festival of breaking the fast”) holiday that marks the end of the holy period the following day.

The end of Ramadan was not without controversy this year. Shiite powerhouse Iran (June 5) and its regional foe and Sunni leader Saudi Arabia (June 4) reportedly disagreed on the start of Eid.

Breitbart News’ tally covers the 30-day period between May 6 and June 4.

Last year, Breitbart News determined that the near defeat of ISIS’s so-called caliphate nearly cut the number of Ramadan fatalities in half, from 1,639 in 2017 to 841 last year.

The 2019 holy month death toll marked an increase from last year, though, fueled by Afghan Taliban terrorist activities.

Breitbart News was unable to determine who was behind 31 attacks that left behind 96 people dead and 138 wounded. That amounts to slightly over ten percent of all casualties.

Under the “others” category in the tally broken down by terrorist group, Breitbart News placed eight attacks (113 killed, 42 injured), including two by the only Shiite terrorist groups included in the count — Iran’s narco-terrorist proxy Hezbollah (one killed) and Tehran-allied Houthi rebels (ten killed) – in Yemen. The “others” category also includes two attacks on Fulani herdsmen jihadis, known to target Christians in and around Nigeria, one assault by Hizbul Mujahideen (one killed) in Indian-administered Kashmir, and three attacks by Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) jihadis (21 killed, 42 wounded).

Jihadis from the Pakistani Taliban consider themselves to belong to a distinct organization from their Afghan counterparts, with different goals and leaders.

Al-Qaeda, including its Somali and Syrian affiliates, killed (41) and injured (66) the least amount of people when compared to other prominent jihadi groups.

Breitbart News primarily gleans the figures for its Ramadan death count from the Religion of Peace website, news articles, and government reports. The reports do not always discern between civilian and military troops casualties.

The Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency (AA) determined that the Taliban killed 200 civilians and wounded more than 300 others during Ramadan. That means civilians made up about 50 percent of all fatalities and deaths during what it is supposed to be the holiest period for Muslims.

Breitbart News counted some (21) of the very few kidnappings included in the database as injuries.

The total number of fatalities will likely increase after this report is published after some of the victims succumb to their injuries, changing the number of injuries as well.

Breitbart News has documented the following attacks during Ramadan:

May 6 — North Waziristan, Pakistan — Suspected Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) jihadis kill four security forces, injure ten others.

May 6 — Kirkuk, Iraq — Suspected ISIS kill three police officers, wound one other.

May 6 — Takhar, Afghanistan — Taliban kills eight security force members.

May 6 — Farah, Afghanistan — Taliban storms army checkpoint, killing 20, abducting two.

May 7 — Borno, Nigeria — Boko Haram razes homes and businesses in Molai village, killing 11, including four soldiers, and wounding another 12.

May 7 — Pendjari National Park, Benin — Unknown jihadis from neighboring Burkina Faso kidnap two French tourists across the border in Benin and kill their guide in the Pendjari National Park that straddles both countries.

May 7 — Yatenga, Burkina Faso — Suspected al-Qaeda jihadis kill toll booth operator and wound two others in the provincial capital of Ouahigouya.

May 7 — Laghman, Afghanistan — Taliban-linked bomb blast kills four police officers, including chief, and wounds four others.

May 7 — Salahuddin, Iraq — Suspected ISIS terrorists attack police officer’s house in the village of Mazarei, killing three and wounding five others.

May 8 — Nineveh, Iraq — Suspected ISIS jihadis kill five family members and wound two others inside their home in the Hammam al-Alil area south of Mosul.

May 8 — Diyala, Iraq — Bomb attack linked to suspected ISIS terrorist wounds two members of the Baghdad-sanctioned Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

May 8 — Manbij, Syria — Suspected ISIS terrorists target the U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Aleppo province, killing two and injuring four others, including at least one child.

May 8 — Manbij, Syria — Suspected ISIS bomb attack kills three civilians in Aleppo province, reportedly all children.

May 8 — Kabul, Afghanistan — Taliban attacks U.S. aid group, killing nine, wounding 24 others.

May 8 — Punjab, Pakistan — TTP attacks pilgrims at an 11th-century Sufi shrine in Lahore, killing at least 13, including at least one child, and injuring 21 others.

May 8 — Ghazni, Afghanistan — Taliban ambushes military convoy in the Qarabagh district, killing three police officers and wounding two others.

May 9 — Wajir, Kenya — Al-Qaeda’s East Africa affiliate al-Shabaab claims attack on security forces near the border with Somalia, killing at least one soldier.

May 9 — Saladin, Iraq — Suspected ISIS jihadis target grain silo in the town of Shirqat, killing one guard.

May 9 — Nineveh, Iraq — ISIS kills a family of eight in Mosul, including the couple and their six children.

May 9 — Fezzan, Libya — Suspected ISIS jihadis kill two and kidnapped a third person from the town of Ghadduwah.

May 9 — Baghdad, Iraq — ISIS suicide bomber kills eight, wounds 15 others as they broke their Ramadan fast at the Jamila market.

May 10 — Mopti, Mali — Suspected al-Qaeda jihadis kill four civilians, wound two others at the market in the town of Bandiagara.

May 10 — Badghis, Afghanistan — Taliban targets two outposts, killing 25 security personnel and wounding 11 others in Bala Murghab district.

May 10 — Borno, Nigeria — ISIS West Africa kills 11 troops in the town of Gajiganna.

May 10 — Bari, Somalia —Suspected ISIS wounds ten in a failed assassination attempt against a local judge in the port city of Bosaso.

May 10 — Balkh, Afghanistan — Taliban attacks army outpost in Balkh District, killing one local police officer and wounding four soldiers and a police officer.

May 11 — Borno, Nigeria — Boko Haram attacks the Moranti village near Maiduguri, leaving nine dead, at least one wounded, and four missings.

May 11 — Baghdad, Iraq — Suspected ISIS-linked bomb blast kills one child, wounds two others in the Jisr Diyala neighborhood located in the southern part of the capital.

May 11 — Nangarhar, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban terrorists kill deputy intelligence director for the Afghan National Police (ANP) in the Kama district.

May 11 — Takhar, Afghanistan — Taliban kills four police officers and wounds five others in a security outpost in Khwaja Ghar District.

May 11 — Sar-i-Pul, Afghanistan — Taliban kills one police officer in Sancharak District,

May 11 — Nangarhar, Afghanistan — Taliban ambushes and kills a police officer as he drove home in the Kama District.

May 11 — Samangan, Afghanistan — Taliban narco-jihadis kill three pro-Kabul militiamen in Khuram Ao Sarbagh district.

May 11 — Samangan, Afghanistan — Taliban rocket attack kills five civilians, including women, and wounds ten others in Dara-i-Suf Payan district.

May 12 — Mogadishu, Somalia —Al-Shabaab kills Turkish civil engineer.

May 12 — Baghlan, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban jihadis kill province’s deputy intelligence director and injure an intelligence officer in the Dushi district.

May 12 — Hama, Syria — Suspected former al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) fires a rocket into Christian-majority town of Suqaylabiyah, killing five, including four children and a woman, and injuring six other children.

May 12 — Sanmatenga, Burkina Faso — Unknown jihadis attack Catholic church, set it ablaze, and kill six, including the priest.

May 12 — Paktika, Afghanistan — Hundreds of Taliban jihadis storm outposts in the districts of Mata Khan and Zurmat, killing 13 police officers and wounding 19 others.

May 12 — Wardak, Afghanistan — Taliban targets members of the Shiite Hazara community in the Hesa-e-Dowom-e-Behsod district, leaving 5 civilians dead, 12 others wounded, and five missings.

May 13 — Baghlan, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban shoots teacher in Nahren district.

May 13 — Borno, Nigeria — Improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Boko Haram on a road in Damboa district killed three Nigerian troops, including a commander, and wounded four others.

May 13 — Nangarhar, Afghanistan — ISIS carries out three explosions in its main South Asia stronghold that rocked the provincial capital of Jalalabad, killing 9 and wounding more than 30 others.

May 13 — Diyala, Iraq — ISIS kills father and son.

May 13 — Balochistan, Pakistan — Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, targeted a police vehicle near a mosque with an improvised bomb rigged to a motorcycle, killing four and wounding 11 in the provincial capital of Quetta.

May 13 — Hama, Syria — Al-Qaeda affiliate HTS suspected of firing more rockets into Christian-majority town of Suqaylabiyah, killing one child and injuring at least two civilians.

May 13 — Yatenga, Burkina Faso — Unknown jihadis killed four Catholics, burned Virgin Mary during a procession in the town of Ouahigouya in the Muslim-majority nation.

May 13 — Sar-i-Pul, Afghanistan — Taliban kills seven pro-Kabul militiamen, wounds six, and kidnaps three others in the provincial capital of Sar-i-Pul city.

May 13 — Badakhshan, Afghanistan — Taliban kills four Afghan National Defense and Security (ANDSF) troops, including commander, and wounds one other in Shahri Buzurg district.

May 14 — Nayrab Camp, Syria — Suspected members of al-Qaeda affiliate HTS lobbed missiles into a Syrian-regime held camp for displaced people in Aleppo province, killing at least 6 and wounding at least 11 others, including children, as they broke their Ramadan fast.

May 14 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Improvised explosive device (IED) attached to a vehicle killed a police officer in the Taliban birthplace and wounded another.

May 14 — Baghlan, Afghanistan — Unknown terrorists attached IED to a vehicle, killing one civilian and wounding three others.

May 14 — Jowzjan, Afghanistan — Taliban kills one pro-government militiaman and wounds six others in Qarqin district.

May 14 — Tillaberi, Niger – ISIS kills 28 soldiers and wounds at least two near the Mali border.

May 14 — Ghor, Afghanistan — Taliban kills shopkeeper in Dolina district.

May 14 — Mogadishu, Somalia — Al-Shabaab suicide bomber kills four office workers and injures at least nine other civilians in the Warta Nabadda district.

May 15 — Paktia, Afghanistan — Taliban kills ANDSF soldier and wounds two others.

May 15 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Unknown terrorists in the Taliban birthplace of Kandahar province kill a police officer in charge of the provincial capital.

May 15 — Kirkuk, Iraq — ISIS kills two policemen and wounds another in the town of al-Rashad.

May 15 — Kirkuk, Iraq — ISIS kills four federal policemen near the town of Hawijah.

May 15 — Punjab, Pakistan — Islamist mob injures at least seven Christian men over blasphemy allegations in the Arifwala region of Pakpattan district.

May 16 — Zabul, Afghanistan — Taliban kills six ANDSF troops and wounds six others in attacks on two military checkpoints in Shamulzayi district.

May 16 — Zabul, Afghanistan — Taliban kills three police officers, wounds two others in the provincial capital.

May 16 — Kabul, Afghanistan — Unknown jihadis kill four members of the Public Protection Forces in the outskirts of the Afghan capital.

May 16 — Adamawa, Nigeria — Boko Haram jihadis massacre five people, including farmers and fishermen, in the Madagali district.

May 16 — Borno, Nigeria — Boko Haram terrorists massacre nine people, including farmers and fishermen, in the Maichulmuri village.

May 16 — Lake Chad, Chad — Boko Haram kills 13 villagers in the village of Ceilia.

May 16 — Manbij, Syria — Suspected ISIS jihadis carry out suicide vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (SVBIED) attack, kills one U.S.-backed Kurdish fighter and injuring ten civilians.

May 17 — Diyala, Iraq — Suspected ISIS jihadis killed two civilians, including a teacher and an elderly man in the district of Khanaqin.

May 17 — Balkh, Afghanistan — Taliban jihadis, as they fled reinforcements arrival, launched rocket into Humvee, killing two police officers, injuring two others.

May 17 — Jowzjan, Afghanistan — At least one man kills one of his fellow pro-government militiamen in Aqcha District, steals weapons from outpost, and joins Taliban insurgency.

May 17 — Kabul, Afghanistan — Unknown jihadis attach bomb to vehicle, killing one civilian, wounding another.

May 18 — Fezzan, Libya — Suspected ISIS jihadis kill two guards and a soldier and kidnap four other people at the Zella oilfield.

May 18 — Herat, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban kills five children, wounds 20 other civilians in the main the market of Obe district.

May 18 — Takhar, Afghanistan — Taliban kills nine militiamen and wounds seven in Rustaq district.

May 18 — Helmand, Afghanistan — Taliban roadside bomb kills two police officers and injures two others in Washer district.

May 18 — Borno, Nigeria — Boko Haram attacks refugee camp, killing two people and injuring 12 others.

May 19 — Giza, Egypt — Suspected ISIS jihadis target a tourist bus with a bomb, injuring 17.

May 19 — Diyala, Iraq — Suspected ISIS terrorists, kill seven Baghdad-sanctioned PMF troops and injures 26 others.

May 19 — Timbuktu, Mali — Suspected jihadis kill one United Nations peacekeeper soldier and wound six others.

May 19 — Kunduz, Afghanistan — Taliban kills two members of the Afghan National Army (ANA), an ANDSF branch, in Imam Sahib District near the country’s border with Tajikistan.

May 19 — Kabul, Afghanistan — Taliban kills three police officers, wounds three others at a checkpoint in the country’s capital.

May 19 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Taliban jihadis ambush and kill a member of the Afghan Special Forces (ASF) in the Nari Pul area of the provincial capital of Kandahar city.

May 19 — Helmand, Afghanistan — Taliban roadside bomb kills the Washir District deputy police chief and his bodyguard as they rushed in with backup.

May 19 — Faryab, Afghanistan — Parents accuse Taliban narco-jihadis of “gang rape” their two young girls in the Andkhoi district.

May 19 — Villejuif, France — Jihadi wounds two civilians with a knife in a southern Paris suburb while chanting the jihadi battle cry “Allahu Akbar.”

May 19 — Diyala, Iraq — Suspected ISIS jihadis attack a bus carrying Shiite PMF fighters, killing seven and wounding 26 in the town of Balad Ruz.

May 19 — Republican Subordination, Tajikistan — ISIS jihadis held in a high-security prison in the city of Vahda, kill three guards and five fellow prisoners amid a deadly prison riot.

May 19 — Sikasso Region, Mali — Suspected jihadis kill seven, including four civilians in the town of Koury, near the country’s volatile border region of Burkina Faso.

May 20 — Kapisa, Afghanistan — Taliban bomb kills four, including child, two women in the Nejrab District.

May 20 — Paktia, Afghanistan — Taliban kills two security guards of former Afghan lawmaker in the provincial capital of Gardez City.

May 20 — Borno, Nigeria — Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) kills at least three soldiers when it storms a military base in the town of Gubio. Six soldiers remain missing.

May 20 — Sangha-Mbaéré, Central African Republic (CAR) — Suspected Islamists decapitate French-Spanish nun in Nola where ritual crimes are also common.

May 21 —Ouham Pende, Central African Republic (CAR) — Anti-Christian and Muslim Fulani terrorist-linked militia Return, Reclamation, Rehabilitation (3R) kill more than 50 people in several villages.

May 22 — Ghazni, Afghanistan — Taliban kills three, including children, wounds 20 others, including civilians, with explosives-laden Humvee near provincial capital of Ghazni City.

May 22 — Borno, Nigeria — ISWAP releases video purportedly showing execution of nine Nigerian troops. The date of the filming of the video is not specified, but it is the first time the deaths of those in the video are confirmed.

May 22 — Mogadishu, Somalia — Al-Shabaab carries out car bomb attack near checkpoint, killing nine and wounding 13.

May 22 — Sikasso Region, Mali — Suspected jihadis kill two Ghanaian drivers close to the country’s border with volatile Burkina Faso.

May 22 — Salahuddin, Iraq — ISIS kills one police officer, wounds three others in the Allas oilfield.

May 22 — Nineveh, Iraq — Suspected ISIS bomb attack kills one civilian in the provincial capital Mosul’s al-Shoura district.

May 23 — Anbar, Iraq — Suspected ISIS car bomb kills one PMF fighter and a civilian, wounds two others in the town of al-Qaim.

May 24 — Salahuddin, Iraq — Suspected ISIS terrorists kill seven, including farmers, injure four in Sharqat District before burning their harvest.

May 24 — Kabul, Afghanistan — Suspected jihadis kill two, including prayer leader, and wound 16 others at a mosque.

May 24 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban wound five Romanian NATO troops in the birthplace of the Taliban.

May 24 — Balochistan, Pakistan — Suspected jihadis attack mosque in provincial capital of Quetta, killing four and injuring 18.

May 24 — Borno, Nigeria — ISWAP kills five troops, wound two others.

May 24 — Balkh, Afghanistan — Taliban kills six local police officers, wounds nine others in Charbolak district.

May 24 — Sar-i-Pul, Afghanistan — Taliban kills two Afghan soldiers, including army commander, in Sozma Qala district, wounds six others.

May 24 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Taliban claims responsibility for attack in provincial capital of group’s birthplace that left one police officer dead, another wounded.

May 24 — Lyon, France — Suspected jihadis injure up to 13 in bomb blast outside bakery in the capital city of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region.

May 24 — Salahuddin, Iraq — ISIS kills two, including a woman and PMF fighters, wounds five others, including PMF fighter and woman’s family in two separates attacks, one in the provincial capital and the other in Baiji.

May 25 — Borno, Nigeria — Boko Haram ambush kills 25 troops and civilians.

May 25 — Lake Chad, Chad — Boko Haram kills at four local troops, journalist, and injures 11 others in Ngouboua.

May 25 — Kirkuk, Iraq — ISIS bomb kills five, injures ten, sets crops ablaze in al-Hawija.

May 25 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Terrorists in Taliban birthplace’s Spin Boldak district blow up motorcycle, killing one civilian, wounding at least two others.

May 25 — Faryab, Afghanistan — Taliban kills one 16-year-old boy, wounds two other civilians in Dawlat Abad district.

May 25 — Sulu, Philippines — ISIS-linked Abu Sayyaf jihadis kill two children, injure seven, including two civilians when they attacked soldiers in the provincial capital of Jolo.

May 26 — Nineveh, Iraq — Suspected ISIS jihadis kill five civilians, wound eight others in provincial capital Mosul’s Rabia district.

May 26 — Dhaka, Bangladesh — Suspected ISIS jihadis bombed police van, injuring three, including one officer.

May 26 — Toulfe, Burkina Faso — Suspected jihadis attack Catholic Church during Sunday service, killing four.

May 26 — Farah, Afghanistan — Taliban kills ten Afghan soldiers in Bala Buluk district while they driving back in Humvee after picking up salaries.

May 26 — Sari Pul, Afghanistan — Taliban kills four ANDSF members in provincial capital, wounds 22 others.

May 26 — Paktia, Afghanistan — Unknown terrorists’ bomb strikes vehicle in Patan District, killing a tribal elder.

May 26 — Takhar, Afghanistan — Taliban kills two pro-Kabul militiamen and one police officer in Namak Ab district.

May 26 — Kunduz, Afghanistan — Taliban kills two local police officers, wounds three others in Chardara district.

May 26 — Kunduz, Afghanistan — Taliban kills three officers, wounds four others in the Third Police district.

May 26 — Plateau, Nigeria — Pastors group accuses Fulani Muslim-linked terrorists of killing 30 Christians, burning over 20 houses during church worship in provincial capital of Jos.

May 26 — Kermanshah, Iran — Suspected Islamic terrorist kills plainclothes police officer near Ramadan religious gathering in the Eslamabad-e Gharb region.

May 26 — Hama, Syria — Al-Qaeda-linked HTS jihadis fire nearly 40 rockets into Christian city of Suqaylabiyah, killing five civilians and injuring 12 others.

May 27 — Balkh, Afghanistan — Taliban kills three pro-Kabul militiamen, wounds another in Zarih district.

May 27 — Badghis, Afghanistan — Taliban kills four pro-Kabul militiamen, including commander, in Qala-e-Now region.

May 27 — Sar-i-Pul, Afghanistan — Taliban kills eight ANDSF members, wounds 29 others, and captures three at the Qashqari military base in the provincial capital.

May 27 — Ghor, Afghanistan — Taliban kills two pro-Kabul militiamen, wounds two others in provincial capital.

May 27 — Badakhshan, Afghanistan — Unknown jihadis’ bomb strikes Afghan military vehicle, killing one soldier, wounding two others in Arghankhwa district.

May 27 — Kunduz, Afghanistan — Taliban kills three pro-Kabul militiamen, two soldiers, and also captures three militiamen, three civilians in Khan Abad district.

May 27 — Samangan, Afghanistan — Taliban kills one police officer and wounds another in the provincial capital.

May 27 — Kunduz, Afghanistan — Unknown jihadis in the provincial capital assassinate one of the advisers for Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, and wounds one of the victim’s bodyguard.

May 27 — Sar-i-Pul, Afghanistan — Taliban kills one local police officer in Sozma Qala district.

May 27 — Logar, Afghanistan — Taliban kills five soldiers, wounds four, captures four others, and steals Humvee at army checkpoint in Baraki Barak district.

May 27 — Ghor, Afghanistan — Taliban kills 18 Afghan security forces, including 15 pro-Kabul militiamen and three police officers who were clearing the area of terrorists so workers could fix UNESCO world heritage site damaged by flash floods in Shahrak district.

May 27 — Borno, Nigeria — Boko Haram kills seven, wounds two, including members of civilian task force, and steal food in Jere region.

May 27 — Kashmir, India — Suspected Hizbul Mujahideen kills civilian in Handwara town.

May 27 — Pattani, Thailand — Suspected Islamic terrorists kill tow, including 14-year-old, wound four troops in a marketplace bombing in Nong Chik district.

May 27 — Mount Lebanon, Lebanon — Hezbollah narco-terrorists kill innocent bystander when reportedly retaliating to attack on a mosque in Christian town of Damour in Chouf district.

May 27 — Cabo Delgado, Mozambique — Suspected Islamists kill 16 civilians, wound ten others in Macomia.

May 28 — Ghazni, Afghanistan — Taliban kills Afghan military prosecutor and a government official.

May 28 — Ghor, Afghanistan — Taliban kills 18 in the provincial capital, including 13 civilians, and wounds 17 others.

May 28 — Khost, Afghanistan — Taliban kills 13 soldiers, wounds 10 others in Sabari district.

May 28 — Samangan, Afghanistan — Taliban kills five soldiers, one police officer and wounds three police officers in Dara-i-Suf Payin district.

May 28 — Wardak, Afghanistan — Sunni Taliban-linked insider attack leaves nine police officers of Shiite Hazara ethnicity and the bodyguard of the governor of a nearby province dead.

May 28 — Hama, Syria — Al-Qaeda-linked HTS fires rockets into several regime-held towns killing one woman, injuring seven other civilians

May 29 — Baghlan, Afghanistan — Taliban kills six soldiers and wounds four others in the provincial capital.

May 29 — Khost, Afghanistan — Unknown terrorists’ bomb hits civilian vehicle, killing one and wounding five others, including women and children.

May 29 — Khost, Afghanistan — Unknown terrorists kill tribal elder and former director of the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation in a mosque near his home in the provincial capital.

May 29 — Kabul, Afghanistan — Unknown terrorists kill one police officer at outpost in nation’s capital where Taliban and ISIS are known to operate.

May 30 — Kirkuk, Iraq — ISIS jihadis kill one villager, wound seven others in Daquq district.

May 30 — Kirkuk, Iraq — Suspected ISIS jihadis carry out multiple explosions near commercial center, killing four people and wounding 23 others.

May 30 — Kabul, Afghanistan — ISIS suicide bomber kills six people and wounds 16 others when he blew himself outside military academy.

May 30 — Balkh, Afghanistan — Taliban kills seven pro-Kabul militiamen, wounds eight others in Dawlat Abad district.

May 30 — Badghis, Afghanistan — Taliban kills 16 Afghan commandos, wounds 15 others in Bala Murghab district.

May 30 — Jowzjan, Afghanistan — Taliban kills four pro-Kabul militiamen in Qarqin district.

May 30 — Faryab, Afghanistan — Taliban kills 13 soldiers, one pro-Kabul militiaman, wounds three, and capture two others in Kohistan district.

May 30 — Kunduz, Afghanistan — Taliban kills one local police officer, wounds five, including two police officers and three soldiers.

May 30 — Jowzjan, Afghanistan — Taliban kills two police officers, one civilian, and wounds another civilian.

May 30 — Diyala, Iraq — ISIS kills one villager, wounds seven others, sets fire to their farms.

May 30 — Kirkuk, Iraq — ISIS kills policeman, wounds another in town of Abu Saida.

May 31 — Kabul, Afghanistan — Taliban attacks U.S. convoy, killing four Afghan civilians, injuring four American troops.

May 31 — Sulu, Philippines — ISIS-linked Abu Sayyaf jihadis kill Dutch hostage as he tried to escape from mountain village near town of Patikul.

May 31 — Jerusalem, Israel — Palestinian terrorist wounds two in stabbing.

June 1 — Ghazni, Afghanistan — Taliban kills eight police officers, wounds seven in provincial capital.

June 1 — Borno, Nigeria — Boko Haram kills worshipper, wounds three others inside mosque in Sajeri village near state capital.

June 1 — North Waziristan, Pakistan — Islamic terrorist kills one soldier with bomb in Boya area.

June 1 — Raqqa, Syria — Suspected ISIS suicide bomber kills ten, wounds 20 in group’s former capital.

June 1 — Hadhramaut, Yemen — Al-Qaeda jihadis attack Saudi-backed militia checkpoint, killing at least one fighter, wounding two others.

June 1 — Diyala, Iraq — Suspected ISIS terrorists kill three family members, including man and his son near town of Abu Saida.

June 1 — Anbar, Iraq — Suspected jihadis kill nine civilians by setting them ablaze while they were looking for truffles in Malashah area.

June 2 — Narathiwat, Thailand — Suspected Islamic insurgents kill one village head inside mosque in Ra Ngae district, injure praying man.

June 2 — Kabul, Afghanistan — ISIS targets university bus, killing two and wounding 24, including two reporters.

June 2 — Farah, Afghanistan — Taliban kills six border security forces, wound eight others guarding country’s boundary with terrorist group ally Iran.

June 2 — Derna, Libya — ISIS claims responsibility for bomb blasts that wounds 18 people in the coastal city.

June 2 — Aleppo Province, Syria — Islamic terrorist suicide car bomb kills 22, including five children and two women, wounds more than 20 near mosque in Azaz region.

June 3 — Kabul, Afghanistan — Unknown terrorists target bus carrying government employees, killing five, wounding ten in capital where both ISIS and Taliban operate.

June 3 — Kashmir, India — Unknown terrorists kill civilian in Pantha Chowk area in the outskirts of Srinagar city.

June 3 — Tripoli, Lebanon — ISIS-linked suicide bomber kills two police, two soldiers.

June 3 — Mandera, Kenya — Suspected al-Shabaab jihadis kills two security forces.

June 4 — Baghlan, Afghanistan — Unknown terrorists’ bomb detonated near mosque in Nahrin district, killing two civilians, wounding 14 others.

June 4 — North Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) — ISIS kills 13 civilians, wounds 12 others in Beni region.

June 4 — Diyala, Iraq — ISIS wounds two soldiers at army checkpoint in Beni Zayd village.

June 4 — Salahuddin, Iraq — Suspected ISIS jihadis kill six security forces in al-Tarmiyah district.

June 4 — Daraa, Syria — Unknown terrorists kill one and wound two civilians near mosque in Buser al-Harir city.

June 4 — Al-Bayda, Yemen — Shiite Houthi rebels kill imam, nine worshippers at a mosque in the Qiva district over a dispute of the start of Eid al-Fitr, the holiday that marks the end of Ramadan.