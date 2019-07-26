Report: New York Man Arrested for Allegedly Seeking to Join Taliban

A New York City man was arrested Friday on terror-related charges, according to an emerging report.
ABC News, citing law enforcement sources, reports the man allegedly sought to join the Taliban and was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport while boarding a flight to Pakistan.
The suspect is scheduled to make a court appearance in lower Manhattan later this afternoon.
No additional details are known at this time.
This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.
