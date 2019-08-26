Hikers Arrested for Displaying ‘Liberate Hong Kong’ Sign at Mt. Everest

Mount Everest (height 8848 metres) is seen in the Everest region, some 140 km northeast of Kathmandu, on May 27, 2019. - Ten people have died in little more than two weeks after poor weather cut the climbing window, leaving mountaineers waiting in long queues to the summit, risking exhaustion …
PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP/Getty Images

Chinese security officers detained a group of Hong Kong university students for two days at the Mount Everest base camp in Tibet because one of them was holding a sign reading “Liberate Hong Kong.”

“After investigation, it was confirmed that the man’s behavior had violated regulations on the law of the People’s Republic of China on Penalties for Administration of Public Security. The public security institution warned him according to law,” said a statement from the Cyber Security Force of the Tibet Autonomous Region Security Bureau posted Monday on China’s Weibo social media service.

The statement said the student admitted “wrongdoing,” promised not to break Chinese law again, and signed a “statement of repentance.” He was released on Monday along with his traveling companions, fellow students from two Hong Kong universities who do not appear to have been charged with any offense but were detained anyway.

A Hong Kong protest flag was planted by other activists atop Mont Blanc in the Alps over the weekend.

The flag on Mont Blanc has a black background with white Chinese letters reading, “Reclaim Hong Kong, Revolution of Our Times.”

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.