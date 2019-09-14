President Donald Trump released a statement Saturday, confirming that the U.S. killed Osama Bin Laden’s son and successor Hamza bin Ladin in a successful counterterrorism operation.

The counterterrorism operation occurred in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region, according to Trump’s statement. It added that al Qaeda’s loss of Hamza directly “undermines important operational activities of the group” and is symbolic in nature.

The president’s statement reads:

Hamza bin Ladin, the high-ranking al-Qa’ida member and son of Usama bin Ladin, was killed in a United States counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan/Pakistan region. The loss of Hamza bin Ladin not only deprives al-Qa’ida of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operational activities of the group. Hamza bin Ladin was responsible for planning and dealing with various terrorist groups.

Reports of Hamza’s death first surfaced in July, although details were scarce, and the United States’ role was not fully known.

“I don’t want to comment on it,” Trump reportedly said when asked about Hamza’s reported death at the time.

The announcement comes just three days after the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which killed and injured thousands of Americans on U.S. soil.