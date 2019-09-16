‘Locked and Loaded’: Trump Tweet Threat to Iran over Saudi Oil Attack

President Donald Trump appeared to tweet a threat Sunday to Iran over drone attacks Saturday by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels against oil fields in Saudi Arabia that were reported to have cut global oil production by 5 percent.

Trump tweeted:

Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

The president also tweeted earlier that he had authorized the release of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, “if necessary,” to counteract the effect of the Houthi strikes on global oil markets.

In June, President Trump called off an airstrike against Iran in retaliation for the downing of an American drone in international waters. Trump tweeted on that occasion that the U.S. had been “cocked & loaded” before he decided the cost in civilian casualties would not be worth the effort.

The National Iranian American Council (NIAC), a pro-Iran lobby group, blamed the United States, indirectly, for the strikes on Saudi Arabia, saying in a statement Sunday that while Iran might have been responsible, it had a clear “motive, given the economic warfare being waged against it.” NIAC discouraged any military strike on Iran, which it suggested would lead to a worse “catastrophe” than the Iraq War, and suggested that the world “offer economic relief in exchange for Iranian restraint.”

