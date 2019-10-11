NGO: Over 60,000 Displaced in Syrian Kurdistan by Turkish Invasion

A boy stands in an alley between tents at a camp for internally displaced persons (IDP) of Iraq's Yazidi minority in the Sharya area, some 15 kilometres from the northern city of Dohuk in the autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan region on August 30, 2019. (Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP) (Photo …
ZAID AL-OBEIDI/AFP/Getty Images

Over 60,000 civilians in northern Syria have been displaced during the first 36 hours of Turkey’s invasion, the London-based monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Thursday.

Turkey began its offensive this week with the backing of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), launching airstrikes with the aim of wiping out the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG/YPJ) from the border areas. As noted by the SOHR:

