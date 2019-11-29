North Korea Conducts ‘Super-Large’ Rocket Launcher Test

North Korea fired two projectiles from a reported “super-large” rocket launcher, the South Korean military said on Thursday, expressing “strong regret” over the provocation.

North’s Korean Central News Agency (KNCA) confirmed the launches on Friday, claiming they left dictator Kim Jong-un in a state of “great satisfaction.”

“The volley test-fire aimed to finally examine the combat application of the super-large multiple launch rocket system proved the military and technical superiority of the weapon system and its firm reliability,” the agency said in a news bulletin. “The Supreme Leader expressed great satisfaction over the results of the test-fire.”

“The commanders of the large combined units of the KPA sincerely extended their congratulations and gratitude to the Supreme Leader who saw to it that lots of arms and equipment of powerful performance were developed and perfected this year for the military and technical strengthening of the KPA,” it continued.

Thursday’s test was the fourth test-launch of the rocket launcher since August, raising further doubts over the credibility of the communist-ruled country’s determination to reach a peace agreement with the United States and South Korea. As no participant signed a peace treaty following the armistice agreed to on the Korean War in 1953, the states remain technically at war.

South Korean army spokesperson Army Major Gen. Jeong Dong-jin said the tests were “presumed to be fired from a super-large caliber multiple rocket launcher.”