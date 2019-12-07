Tuskegee Airman Celebrates 100th Birthday with a Return to the Skies

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Charles McGee, a Tuskegee Airman and a decorated veteran of three wars, waves after landing in a Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet to help celebrate his 100th birthday at Frederick Municipal Airport in Frederick, Maryland, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. McGee, whose birthday is birthday is Dec. …
David Tulis/AP Photo

A Tuskegee Airman celebrated his 100th birthday by flying a plane out of Frederick Municipal Airport in Frederick, Maryland, as a copilot.

The airman, Col. Charles McGee, survived three wars, including World War II, and completed 409 combat missions in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. He earned his pilot wings on June 30, 1943.

But as McGee reported for duty inside the airport’s Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) hangar, all eyes were on him as he celebrated his 100th birthday with a trip into the skies.

“To get in air again, it’s a real thrill,” McGee said.

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Charles McGee (center), a decorated veteran of three wars, receives a congratulatory a send off after visiting with 436 Aerial Port Squadron personnel at Dover Air Force Base to help celebrate his 100th birthday in Dover, Delaware, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. McGee's birthday is Dec. 7. (AP Photo/David Tulis)

(David Tulis/AP Photo)

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Charles McGee, a decorated Tuskegee Airman who flew in three wars, boards a Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet for a round trip flight to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to help celebrate his 100th birthday, in Frederick, Maryland, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. McGee's birthday is Dec. 7. (AP Photo/David Tulis)

(David Tulis/AP Photo)

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Charles McGee banks a Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet through a turn during a round trip flight from Maryland to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to help celebrate his 100th birthday, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. McGee's birthday is Dec. 7. (AP Photo/David Tulis)

(David Tulis/AP Photo)

AOPA and Vincent Mickens of Private Air Media Group, LLC teamed up to recognize the pilot with a series of events for his birthday weekend, including a flight to Dover Air Force Base.

McGee and pilot Boni Caldeira performed their pre-flight check of a more modern version of the planes McGee flew back in World War II.

“It’s an opportunity to share in where technology has taken us in the aviation realm and just to be a part of it,” McGee said of the flight.

McGee, who is from Bethesda, Maryland, was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal from former President George W. Bush. He also has another honor waiting for him in the wings. In July, the Senate passed a bill that would give him an honorary promotion to brigadier general. The motion awaits a vote in the House and the president’s signature.

McGee is the eldest of nine remaining Tuskegee Airmen and spends most of his time passing the legacy of the airmen on to future generations.

