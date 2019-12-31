Trump: Iran Will Pay ‘Very BIG PRICE’ for Embassy Attack; ‘This Is Not a Warning, It Is a Threat’

US President Donald Trump takes part in a luncheon with the UN Security Council permanent representatives in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 5, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that Iran will pay a “very big price” after pro-Tehran forces attacked the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

“The U.S. Embassy in Iraq is, & has been for hours, SAFE! Many of our great Warfighters, together with the most lethal military equipment in the world, was immediately rushed to the site. Thank you to the President & Prime Minister of Iraq for their rapid response upon request,” the president tweeted.

“Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!” he added.

Check Breitbart News for updates. 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.