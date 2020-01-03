Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) reacted to the U.S. strike that eliminated Qasem Soleimani, Iran’s most significant military leader, suggesting that the action violated the Constitution and warning that it “further escalates this tit-for-tat … for what?”

The presidential hopeful and Iraq war veteran said during an interview with Fox & Friends on Friday that the airstrikes, which were directed by President Trump, were “very clearly an act of war” and “clearly” violated the Constitution due to the absence of authorization from Congress.

“This was very clearly an act of war by this president without any kind of authorization or declaration of war from Congress, clearly violating the Constitution,” she said on Fox & Friends.

“It further escalates this tit-for-tat that’s going on and on and on, will elicit a very serious response from Iran and [push] us deeper and deeper into this quagmire,” she continued. “And it really begs the question: ‘For what?’”

“I’ve said for a long time that going to war with Iran would make the war in Iraq and even Afghanistan look like a picnic,” she added, emphasizing the lack of a declaration of war against Iran.

“I think that’s a really important point,” she said.

The Pentagon said in a statement that Soleimani “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region” and that the strike was a defensive act.

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans,” the statement continued. “The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.”

